More than 100 million Pakistanis cast their vote on Wednesday, July 25, to form a new government. In the history of 71 years, the country for 30 years straight has been ruled by the military. It is expected that millions of voters will cast their vote for 2 seats for each constituency, one is national assembly seats and the other is provincial assembly seats.

As Pakistan voted for the new government on Wednesday, July 25, and the results are expected to be announced by tonight and going to be completed by tomorrow afternoon, let us have a look about the Pakistan General Elections 2103. As the country is divided into 4 provinces, which includes, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, let us have close look at the winners in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2013. Here is the Pakistan General Election’s 2013 complete list of the result with votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Peshawar District MPA Seats Result

PK1-Zia Ullah Afridi-PTI

PK2-Shuakat Ali Yousaf Zai-PTI

PK3-Javed Nasim-PTI

PK4-Arif Yousuf-PTI

PK5-Yaseen Khan Khalil-PTI

PK6-Fazal Elahi-PTI

PK7-Mehmood Jan-PTI

PK8-Arbab Akber Hayat-PML-N

PK9-Arbab Jehandad Khan-PTI

PK10-Shah Farman-PTI

PK11-Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq-PTI

Nowshera District MPA Seats Result

PK12-Khaliq Ur Rehman-PTI

PK13-Pervaiz Khattak-PTI

PK14-Jamshaiduddin-PTI

PK15-Muhammad Idrees-PTI

PK16-Qurban Ali Khan-PTI



Charsadda District MPA Seats Result

PK17-Fazal Shakkor Khan-JUI-F

PK18-Sultan Muhammad Khan-QWP

PK19-Arshad Ali-QWP

PK20-Khalid Khan-QWP

PK21-Sikandar Hayat Khan-QWP

PK22-Muhammad Arif-PTI



Mardan District MPA Seats Result

PK23-Amir Haidar Khan-ANP

PK24-Muhammad Zahid Durrani-PTI

PK25-Ubaid Ullah Mayar-PTI

PK26-Iftikhar Ali Mushwani-PTI

PK27-Imran Khan-Independent

PK28-Gohar Ali Shah-ANP

PK29-Tufail Anjum-PTI

PK30-Muhammmad Atif-PTI

Swabi District MPA Seats Result

PK31-Babar Khan-AJIP

PK32-Shah Ram Khan-AJIP

PK33-Muhammad Ali Tarkai-AJIP

PK34-Abdul Karim-QWP

PK35-Asad Qaisar-PTI

PK36-Muhammad Sheeraz-PML-N



Kohat District MPA Seats Result

PK37-Amjad Khan Afridi-Independent

PK38-Zia Ullah Khan Bangash-PTI

PK39-Imtiaz Shahid-PTI

Karak District MPA Seats Result

PK40-Gul Sahib Khan-PTI

PK41-Malik Qasim Khan Khattak-Independent

Hangu District MPA Seats Result

PK42-Fareed Khan-Independent

PK43-Mufti Said Janan-JUI-F

Abbottabad District MPA Seats Result

PK44-Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani-Independent

PK45-Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan-PML-N

PK46-Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi-Independent

PK47-Sardar Aurangzeb-PML-N

PK48-Sardar Muhammad Idress-PTI

Haripur District MPA Seats Result

PK49-Raja Faisal Zaman-PML-N

PK50-Yousaf Ayub Khan-PTI

PK51-Gohar Nawaz Khan-Independent

PK52-Faisal Zaman-PTI

Mansehra District MPA Seats Result

PK53-Sardar Zahoor Ahmad-Independent

PK54-Mian Zia Ur Rehman-PML-N

PK55-Saleh Muhammad-PML-N

PK56-Wajeh Uz Zaman Khan-PML-N

PK57-Al Hajj Ibrar Hussain-QWP

Torghar District MPA Seats Result

PK58-Zareen Gul-JUI-F

Batagram District MPA Seats Result

PK59-Nawab Zada Wali Muhammad Khan-PML-N

PK60-Shah Hussain Khan-JUI-F

Kohisttan District MPA Seats Result

PK61-Abdul Haq Khan-Independent

PK62-Muhammad Usmatullah-JUI-F

PK63-Abdul Sattar Khan-PML-N

Dera Ismail Khan District MPA Seats Result

PK64-Ali Amin Khan-PTI

PK65-Sami Ullah-Independent

PK66-Maulana Lutf Ur Rehman-JUI-F

PK67-Israr Ullah Khan-Independent

PK68-Javed Akbar Khan-Independent

Tank District MPA Seats Result

PK69-Mahmood Ahmad Khan-JUI-F

Bannu District MPA Seats Result

PK70-Akram Khan Durrani-JUI-F

PK71-Fakher Azam Wazir-PPP-P

Pk72-Shah Muhammad Khan-Independent

PK73-Malik Riaz Khan-JUI-F

Lakki Marwat District MPA Seats Result

PK74-Anwar Hayat Khan-JUI-F

PK75-Noor Saleem Malik-JUI-F

PK76-Munawar Khan Advocate-JUI-F

Swat District MPA Seats Result

PK80-Fazal Hakim-PTI

PK81-Azizullah Khan-JI

PK82-Amjad Ali-PTI

PK83-Muhibullah Khan-PTI

PK84-Mahmood Khan-PTI

Pk85-Jafar Shah-ANP

Shangla District MPA Seats Result

PK87-Muhammad Rashad Khan-PML-N

PK88-Abdul Munim-Independent

Chitral District MPA Seats Result

PK89-Saleem Khan-PPP-P

Pk90-Sardar Hussain-PPP-P

Upper Dir District MPA Seats Result

PK91-Inayat Ullah-JI

PK92-Muhammad Ali-JI

PK93-Behram Khan-JI

Lower Dir MPA Seats Result

PK94-Muzafar Said-JI

PK95-Siraj Ul Haq-JI

PK96-Saeed Gul-JI

PK97-Bakht Baidar-QWP

Malakand MPA Seats Result

PK98-Syed Muhammad Ali Shah-PPP-P

PK99-Shakeel Ahmad-PTI

