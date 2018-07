Pakistan election results 2018: The Punjab Provincial Assembly has 371 total seats. In 2013, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won the election obtaining 313 out of 371 seats. Shahbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister of Punjab. Read the full list of Punjab Assembly winner here.

Pakistan is set to witness only the 2nd democratic transfer of power in its 71-year of existence after it went to polls on Wednesday.

Pakistan is set to witness only the 2nd democratic transfer of power in its 71-year of existence after it went to polls on Wednesday. The voting took place after the high-voltage campaign that was marred by violence and accusation of meddling by the Army.

The run-up to the elections for the 272 general seats of the National Assembly and 577 general seats of the provincial assemblies, Punjab Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Political analysts have predicted a close contest between PMLN and PTI. The Punjab Provincial Assembly has 371 total seats. In 2013, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz won the election obtaining 313 out of 371 seats. Shahbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf got 30 seats and other parties obtained 28 seats.

2013 Provincial Aseembly Election Result Seat wise winner

Rawalpindi

PP1- Imran Khan (PTI)

PP2-Raja Muhammad Ali-(PMLN)

PP3-Iftikhar Ahmad-(PMLN)

PP4-Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti -(PMLN)

PP5-Engineer Qamar Ul Isalm Raja PMLN

PP6-Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan Independent

PP6-Muhammad Siddique Khan-PTI

PP7-Malik Taimoor Masood-PTI

PP8-Asif Mehmood-PTI

PP9-Malik Iftikhar Ahmad-PMLN

PP10-Raja Rashid Hafeez-PTI

PP11-Ijaz Khan-PTI

PP12-Muhammad Arif -PTI

PP13-Muhammad Arif Abbasi-PTI

PP14-Raja Abdul Hanif-PMLN

Attock

PP15-Ejaz Hussain Bukhari-PTI

PP16-Coloner ( R ) Shuja Khanzada -PMLN

PP17-Muhammad Shawez Khan-PMLN

PP18-Sher Ali Khan-PMLN

PP19-Zafar Iqbal-PMLN

Chakwal

PP20-Chaudhary Liaqat Ali Khan-PMLN

PP21-anveer Aslam Malik-PMLN

PP22-Zuifiqar Ali Khan-PMLN

PP23-Malik Muhammad Zahoor Anwar-PMLN

Jhelum

PP24-Raja Muhammad Awais Khan-PMLN

PP25-Mahar Muhammad Fayyaz-PMLN

PP26-Chaudhry Lal Hussain-PMLN

PP27-Nazar Hussain-PMLN

Sargodha

PP28-Doctor Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath-PMLN

PP29-Ghulam Dastagir Lak-PMLN

PP30-Chaudhry Tahir Ahmad Sindhu Adovocate-PMLN

PP31-Mian Munazir Hussain Ranjha-PMLN

PP32-Ch Aamir Sultan Cheema-PMLQ

PP33-Chaudhry Abdul Razaq Dhiloon-PMLN

PP34-Doctor Nadia Aziz-PMLN

PP35-Chaudhary Faisal Farooq Cheema-Independent

PP36-Munawar Hussain Alias Rana Munawar Ghous-PMLN

PP38-Sardar Bahadar Khan Maikan-Independent

Khushab

PP39-Malik Muhammad Javed Iqbal Awan-PMLN

PP40-Karam Elahi Bandial-PMLN

PP41-Muhammad Asif Malik-PMLN

PP42-Muhammad Waris Kallu-PMLN

Mianwali

PP43-Amanat Ullah Khan Shadi Khel-PMLN

PP44-Doctor Salah U Din Khan-PTI

PP45-Ahmad Khan Bhachar-PTI

PP46-Muhammad Sibtain Khan-PTI

Bhakkar

PP47-Ameer Muhammad Khan-Independent

PP48-Najeeb Ullah Khan Niazi-Independent

PP49-Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena-Independent

PP50-Amir Inayat Khan Shahani-Independent

Faisalabad

PP51-Azad Ali Tabassum-PMLN

PP52-Muhammad Afzal Sahi-PMLN

PP53-Iffat Maraj Awan-PMLN

PP54-Rai Haider Ali Khan-PMLN

PP55-Rana Shoaib Adrees Khan-PMLN

PP56-Rai Muhammad Usman Khan Kharal-Independent

PP57-Jafar Ali Hocha-PMLN

PP58-Ehsan Riaz Fatiana-Independent

PP59-Arif Mahmood Gill-PMLN

PP60-Rao Kashif Raheem Khan-PMLN

PP61-Naeem Ullah Gill-Independent

PP62-Chaudhary Raza Nasrullah Ghumman-PMLN

PP63-Ajmal Asif-PMLN

PP64-Chaudhary Zafar Iqbal Nagra-Independent

PP65-Haji Muhammad Ilyas Ansari-PMLN

PP66-Haji Khalid Saeed-PMLN

PP67-Chaudhary Faqeer Hussain Dogar-PMLN

PP68-Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad-PMLN

PP69-Mian Tahir-PMLN

PP70-Rana Sana Ullah Khan-PMLN

PP71-Malik Muhammad Nawaz-PMLN

PP72-Khawaja Muhammad Islam-PMLN

Chiniot

PP73-Muhammad Ilyas-PMLN

PP74-Muhammad Rehmat Ullah-PMLN

PP75-Imtiaz Ahmad Lali-PMLN

PP81-Iftikhar Ahmad Khan-PMLN

Jhang

PP76-Muhmmad Saqlain Anwar Sipra-PMLN

PP77-Khurram Abbas Sial-PMLN

PP78-Rashida Yaqoob-PMLN

PP79-Mehr Khalid Mahmood Sargana-PMLN

PP80-Khalid Ghani Chaudhry-PMLN

PP82-Mian Muhammad Azam-PMLN

PP83-Muhammad Aaun Abbas-Independent

Toba Tek Singh

PP84-Bilal Asghar Warraich-PNML

PP85-Abdul Qadeer Alvi-PMLQ

PP86-Amjad Ali Javaid-PMLN

PP87-Lt Col (R) Sardar Mohammad Ayub Khan-PMLN

PP88-Nazia Raheel-PMLN

PP89-Makhdoom Syed Ali Raza Shah-PMLN

PP90-Mian Muhammad Rafique-PMLN

Gujranwala

PP91-Imran Khalid Butt-PMLN

PP92-Muhammad Nawaz Chohan-PMLN

PP93-Chaudhary Ashraf Ali Ansari-PMLN

PP94-Abdul Rauf Mughal-PMLN

PP95-Pir Ghulam Fareed-PMLN

PP96-Muhammad Taufeeq Butt-PMLN

PP97-Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf Warraich

PP98-Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal-PMLN

PP99-Qaisar Iqbal-PMLN

PP100-Chaudhary Shamshad Ahmad Khan-PMLN

PP101-Riaz Bibi-PMLN

PP102-Chaudhary Rafaqat Hussain-PMLN

PP103-Akmal Saif Chatha-PMLN

PP104-Shaukat Manzoor Cheema-PMLN

Hafizabad

PP105-Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan-PMLN

PP106-Chaudhary Muhammad Asad Ullah-PMLN

PP107-Syed Shoaib Shah Nawaz-Independent

Gujrat

PP108-Nawabzada Haider Mehdi-PMLN

PP109-Major (R) Moeen Nawaz Warriach-PMLN

PP110-Moonis Elahi-PMLN

PP111-Haji Imran Zafar-PMLN

PP112-Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf-PMLN

PP113-Mian Tariq Mehmood-PMLN

PP114-Malik Muhammad Hanif Awan-PMLN

PP115-Chaudhary Shabir Ahmad-PMLN

Mandi Bahauddin

PP116-Hameeda Mian-PMLN

PP117-Syed Tariq Yaqoob-PMLN

PP118-Monas Elahi-PMLQ

PP119-Shafqat Mahmood-PMLN

PP120-Sayed Muhammad Mahfooz Mashedi-PMLN

Sialkot

PP121-Rana Muhmamad Iqbal Harnah-PMLN

PP122-Chaudhary Muhammad Akram-PMLN

PP123-Khawaja Muhammad Asif-PMLN

PP124-Rana Abdul Sattar Khan-PMLN

PP125-Chaudhary Tariq Subhani-PMLN

PP126-Liaqat Ali-PMLN

PP127-Munawar Ahmed Gill-PMLN

PP128-Rana Muhammad Afzal-PMLN

PP129-Chaudhary Mohsin Ashraf-PMLN

PP130-Muhammad Asif Bajwa Advocate-PMLN

PP131-Chaudhary Arshad Javaid Warraich-PMLN

Narowal

PP132-Awais Qasim-PMLN

PP133-Abu Hafs Muhammad Ghiyas-Ud-Din-PMLN

PP134-Manan Khan-PMLN

PP135-Khawaja Muhammad Waseem-PMLN

PP136-Shujah Ahmad Khan-PMLN

Lahore

PP137-Khawaja Imran Nazeer-PMLN

PP138-Ghazali Saleem Butt-PMLN

PP139-Bilal Yasin-PMLN

PP140-Majid Zahoor-PMLN

PP141-Mian Mujataba Shuja Ur Rehman-PMLN

PP142-Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif-PMLN

PP143-Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad-PMLN

PP144-Rao Akhtar-PMLN

PP145-Muhammad Waheed Gul-PMLN

PP146-Malik Muhammad Waheed-PMLN

PP147-Mohsin Latif-PMLN

PP148-Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal-PTI

PP149-Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan-PMLN

PP150-Mehar Ishtiaq Ahmad-PMLN

PP151-Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed-PTI

PP152-Doctor Murad Raas-PTI

PP153-Ramzan Siddique Bhatti-PMLN

PP154-Syed Zaeem Hussian Qadri-PMLN

PP155-Main Naseer Ahmad-PMLN

PP156-Chaudhary Yaseen Sohail-PMLN

PP157-Muhammad Tajammal Hussain-PMLN

PP158-Malik Ghulam Habib Awan-PMLN

PP159-Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif-PMLN

PP-160-Malik Saif Ul Malook Khokhar-PMLN

PP-161-Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif-PMLN

Sheikhupura

PP162-Muhammad Khurram Gulfam-PMLN

PP163-Khurram Ijaz Chattaha-PMLN

PP164-Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool-PMLN

PP165-Ali Asghar Manda-Independent

PP166-Faizan Khalid Virk-PMLN

PP167-Muhammad Arif Khan Sindhila-PMLN

PP168-Ali Salman-Independent

PP169-Sajjad Haider Gujjar-PMLN

Nankana Sahib

PP170-Tariq Mehmood Bajwa-Independent

PP171-Rana Muhammad Arshad-PMLN

PP172-Malik Zulqarnain Dogar-PMLN

PP173-Muhammad Kashif-PMLN

PP174-Jamil Hassan Khan-PMLN

Kasur

PP175-Muhammad Yaqub Nadeem Sethai-PMLN

PP176-Muhammad Anis Qureshi-PMLN

PP177-Muhammad Naeem Safdar Ansari-PMLN

PP178-Malik Ahmad Saeed Khan-PMLN

PP179-Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan-PMLN

PP180-Waqas Hassan Mokal-PMLQ

PP181-Sheikh Alaudin-PMLN

PP182-Mehmood Anwar-PMLN

PP183-Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai-PMLQ

PP184-Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan-PMLN

Okara

PP185-Sameena Noor-PMLN

PP186-Javaid Alla-Ud-Din Sajid-PMLN

PP187-Syed Raza Ali Gillani-PMLN

PP188-Chaudry Iftikhar Hussain Chachar-PMLN

PP189-Masood Shafqat-PTI

Updating…

