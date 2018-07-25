Pakistan election results 2018: More than 3,000 candidates are contesting for the 272 general seats of the four provincial assemblies - Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Pak-occupied Balochistan. Coming to the Sindh province, the total number of seats for the Assembly through the direct vote is 168, of which 29 seats are reserved for women and 9 seats for non-Muslims. Here is the full list of Sindh Provincial Assembly winners and leads, live updating:

Amid a number of violent incidents, millions of Pakistanis are voting to elect a new government and prime minister in Pakistan on Wednesday. While over 800,000 police personnel were deployed at different polling stations across the country, a series of deadly attacks and clashes were seen at different places. More than 3,000 candidates are contesting for the 272 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Pak-occupied Balochistan. The three important parties contesting are former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or PML-N, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI, and former (late) prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s party Pakistan Peoples Party, which is being led by her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Coming to the Sindh province, the total number of seats for the Assembly through the direct vote is 168, of which 29 seats are reserved for women and 9 seats for non-Muslims. Here is the detail result of 2013 Elections of Sindh Provincial Assembly:

Sukkur District MPA Seats Result

PS1 – Muhammad Saleem Rajput – MQM

PS2 – Sayed Nasir Hussain Shah – PPP-P

PS3 – Ikramullah Khan Dharejo – PPP-P

PS4 – Syed Awais Qadir Shah- PPP-P

Ghotki District MPA Seats Result

PS5 – Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar – PPP-P

PS6 – Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar – PPP-P

PS7 – Ahmad Ali Khan Pitafi – PPP-P

PS8 – Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar – PPP-P

Shikarpur District MPA Seats Result

PS9 – Agha Siraj Khan Durani -PPP-P

PS10 – Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar -PML-F

PS11 – Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh -PML-F

PS12 – Allah Dino Khan Bhayo -PPP-P

Jacobabad District MPA Seats Result

PS13 – Mir Mumtaz Hussain Khan – PPP-P

PS14 – Sardar Muhammad Muqeem Khan Khoso – PPP-P

PS15 – Dr Suhrab Khan Sarki – PPP-P

Ps16 – Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani – PPP-P

Kashomore District MPA Seats Result

PS17 – Sardar Ghulam Abid Khan – PPP-P

PS18 – Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Khosa – PPP-P

Naushehro Feroze District MPA Seats Result

PS19 – Ghulam Rasool Khan Jatoi – NPP

PS20 – Syed Murad Ali Shah – PPP-P

PS21 – Syed Sarfraz Hussain Shah – PPP-P

PS22 – Abdul Sattar Rajper – PPP-P

PS23 – Masroor Ahmed Khan Jatoi – NPP

Nawabshah District MPA Seats Result

PS24 – Tariq Masood Arain -PPP-P

PS25 – Saleem Raza Jalbani – PPP-P

PS26 – Syed Faseeh Ahmed Shah – PPP-P

PS27 – Ghulam Qadir Chandio – PPP-P

PS28 – Doctor Bahadur Khan Dahri -PPP-P

Khairpur District MPA Seats Result

PS29 – Syed Qaim Ali Shah -PPP-P

PS30 – Muhammad Rashid Shah -PML-F

PS31 – Dr Muhammad Rafique Banbhan -PML-F

PS32 – Manzoor Hussian Wassan -PPP-P

PS33 – Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jeelani -PPP-P

PS34 – Naeem Ahmad Kharal -PPP-P

Larkana District MPA Seats Result

PS35 – Altaf Hussain Unar – PPP-P

PS36 – Nisar Ahmad Khuhro – PPP-P

PS37 – Muhammad Ali Khan Bhutto -PPP-P

PS38 – Khurshed Ahmed Junejo – PPP-P

PS41 – Aziz Ahmad Jatoi – PPP-P

Kamber Shahdadkot District MPA Seats Result

PS39 – Ghulam Mujtaba Isran – PPP-P

PS40 – Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi – PPP-P

PS42 – Nawab Ghaibi Sardar Khan Chandio – PPP-P

Matiari District MPA Seats Result

PS43 – Makhdoom Jamil Zaman -PPP-P

PS44 – Makhdoom Rafique Zaman – PPP-P

Hyderabad District MPA Seats Result

PS45 – Muhammad Dilawar Qureshi -MQM

PS46 – Muhammad Rashid Khilji – MQM

PS47 – Jam Khan – PPP-P

PS48 – Zubair Ahmad Khan – MQM

PS49 – Engineer Sabir Hussain – MQM

PS50 – Sharjeel Inam Memon – PPP-P Tando Allahyar District MPA Seats Result

PS51 – Syed Zia Abbas Shah – PPP-P

PS52 – Imdad Ali Pitafi – PPP-P

Tando Muhammad Khan District MPA Seats Result

PS53 – Syed Ajiaz Hussain Shah Bukhari – PPP-P

PS54 – Abdul Karim Soomro – PPP-P

PS55 – Bashir Ahmed Ahmed Halepoto – PPP-P

Badin District MPA Seats Result

PS56 – Mir Allah Bux Talpur – PPP-P

PS57 – Hasnain Mirza – PPP-P

pS58 – Dr Sikander Mandhro – PPP-P

PS59 – Muhammad Ismail Rahu – PML-N

Tharparkar District MPA Seats Result

PS60 – Arbab Ghulam Rahim – PMLP

PS61 – Mahesh Kumar Malani -PPP-P

PS62 – Makhdoom Khalil U Zaman – PPP-P

PS63 – Dost Muhammad Rahimoon -PPP-P

Mirpurkhas District MPA Seats Result

PS64 – Doctor Zafar Ahmed Khan Kamali – MQM

PS65 – Ali Nawaz Shah -PPP-P

PS66 – Mir Haji Muhammad Hayat Khan Talpur -PPP-P

PS67 – Jameel Ahmad Bhurguri – PPP-P

Umerkot District MPA Seats Result

PS68 – Muhammad Taimur Talpur – PPP-P

PS69 – Syed Sardar Ali Shah – PPP-P

PS70 – Syed Ali Mardan Shah – PPP-P

Jamshoro District MPA Seats Result

PS71 – Sikandar Ali Shoro – PPP-P

PS72 – Faqir Dad Khoso – PPP-P

PS73 – Syed Abdul Nabi Shah – Independent

Dadu District MPA Seats Result

PS74 – Pir Mujeeb Ul Haque – PPP-P

PS75 – Syed Ghulam Shah Jeelani – PPP-P

PS76 – Parveen Aziz Junejo – PPP-P

PS77 – Fayaz Ali Butt – PPP-P

Sanghar District MPA Seats Result

PS78- Saeed Khan Nizamani – PML-F

PS 79- Waryam Faqeer – PML-F

PS80- Haji Khuda Bux Rajar – PML-F

PS81- Muhammad Khan Junejo – PPP-P

PS82- Faraz – PPP-P

Ps83- Shahid Taheem – PPP-P

Thatta District MPA Seats Result

PS84 – Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi – Independent

PS85 – Syed Amir Hyder Shah Sheerazi – Independent

PS86 – Syed Shah Hussain Shah Sheerazi – Independent

PS87 – Muhammad Ali Malkani – Independent

PS88 – Owais Muzaffar – PPP-P

Karachi MPA Seats Result

PS89 – Humayon Muhammad Khan – PML-N

PS90 – Muhammad Yousuf Shahwani – MQM

PS91 – Kamran Akhtar – MQM

PS92 – Abdul Haseeb – MQM

PS93 – Syed Hafeezuddin – PTI

PS94 – Saifuddin Khalid – MQM

PS95 – Muhammad Hussain Khan – MQM

PS96 – Muzahair Ameer Khan – MQM

PS97 – Sheikh Abdullah – MQM

PS98 – Waseem Qureshi – MQM

PS99 – Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan – MQM

PS100 – Muhammad Aadil Siddiqui – MQM

PS102 – Syed Anwer Raza Naqvi – MQM

PS103 – Muhammad Sajid Qureshi – MQM

PS104 – Rehan Zafar – MQM

PS105 – Khalid Bin Vilayat – MQM

PS106 – Muhammad Iftikhar Alam – MQM

PS107 – Muhammad Azeem Farooqi – MQM

PS108 – Muhammad Jawaid – PPP-P

PS109 – Saniya – PPP-P

PS110 – Muhammad Dilawar – MQM

PS111 – Muhammad Kamran – MQM

PS112 – Khuram Sher Zaman – PTI

PS113 – Samar Ali Khan – PTI

PS114 – Irfanullah Khan Marwa – PML-N

PS115 – Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra – MQM

PS116 – Mehmood Abdul Razzaque – MQM

PS117 – Dr Sagheer Ahmad – MQM

PS118 – Adnan Ahmad – MQM

PS119 – Irtaza Khalil Farooqui – MQM

PS120 – Nishat Muhammad Zia Qadri – MQM

PS121 – Syed Nadeem Razi – MQM

PS122 – Syed Khalid Ahmad – MQM

PS123 – Sheeraz Waheed – MQM

PS124 – Syed Sardar Ahmad – MQM

PS125 – Muhammad Moeen Amir Pirzad – MQM

PS126 – Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari – MQM

PS127 – Ashfaque Ahmad Mangi – MQM

PS128 – Waqar Hussain Shah – MQM

PS129 – Shafi Muhammad Jamot – PML-N

PS130 – Muhammad Sajid Jokhio – PPP-P

