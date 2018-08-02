Foreign leaders will not be invited to Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday, August 2. The development comes after PTI chief earlier this week said that South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to his oath-taking ceremony.

After the much historic Pakistan elections 2018 and the unrepresented victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday, August 2, issued a statement saying that no foreign leaders will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony to be Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to take place on August 11 at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House).

Earlier, it was reported that South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. Though, the PTI chief has sent an invitation to many cricketers including, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Media reports suggest that so far only Sidhu has accepted his invitation and also added that he sees hope in Khan. Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Khan after his massive victory after his party emerged as the single largest party by winning 116 in the national assembly.

After the victory, Khan was quick to thank the Pakistanis for the victory and said that his party will work immensely to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with India, the United States and Afghanistan.

In his speech, he stressed on ‘strengthen institutions’ and ‘increase income’ in order to ‘get more taxes and benefit the country’. He added that he won’t live in the Prime Minister house and would use the property for public welfare.

