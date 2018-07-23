After the controversial book that created rumbles in the Pakistani politics, Imran Khan has come out slamming the book as a collection of lies, and the biggest mistake of Imran's life.

After the controversial book that created rumbles in the Pakistani politics, Imran Khan has come out slamming the book as a collection of lies

After the controversial book that created rumbles in the Pakistani politics, Imran Khan has come out slamming the book as a collection of lies, and the biggest mistake of Imran’s life.

In an interview given to the UK’s Daily Mail, Imran said that “Normally I don’t say anything about Reham, but I will say this: I’ve made some mistakes in my life, but my second marriage has to be the biggest.”

Imran was married to Rehman, for 10 months before their divorce ended it all. Before Imran was married to Jemima Goldsmith, another Briton, and that lasted from 1995 to 2004. Imran said that he is still friends with Jemima but that his wife, Bushra Maneka, has been the real source of his life’s inspiration.

Read More