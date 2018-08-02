PM-elect Imran Khan's PTI on Thursday claimed that they are not inviting Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Siddhu for PM's oath ceremony to be held on August 11 in Pakistan.

Just a few hours after it was reported that PTI chief Imran Khan has sent out invitations to Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Siddhu, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf has now opted for an extremely simple ceremony. On Thursday, it stated that they not inviting any actor or former cricketers for his oath ceremony set to take place on August 11. The following development comes to light after it was reported that Oxford-educated Imran Kahn emerged the winner in Pakistan General Elections 2018. Reacting to the reports of invitation, former cricketer, Navjot Singh Siddhu said that he was honoured to be the part of the oath ceremony of his close friend.

Earlier, it was reported that Imran Kahn will be inviting the SAARC leaders to be part of his oath-taking ceremony in Pakistan. Previously, a PTI leader had said that Imran will be inviting PM Modi to be part for his swearing-in ceremony. However, the reports of Modi travelling to Pakistan for Imran’s swear-in were also later shelved by the party.

The following development comes to light after actor Aamir Khan had stated that he hasn’t received the invitation from Imran Khan’s PTI to be part of the oath ceremony.

