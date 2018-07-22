13 transgenders will also be contesting for the upcoming Pakistan elections 2018 that are slated to be held on July 25 from 6 am to 8 pm. Out of 13 transgenders, 2 will contest for national Assembly and rest 11 will be contesting for provincial assemblies.

Apart from Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif and other leading Pakistani politicians, 13 transgenders will also be contesting for the upcoming Pakistan elections 2018 that are slated to be held on July 25 from 6 am to 8 pm. Out of 13 transgenders, 2 will contest for national Assembly and rest 11 will be contesting for provincial assemblies. The following announcement was made on Wednesday at a national consultation that was organised by All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (APTEN) in association with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The following national consultation saw all potential candidates and other representatives. Several leaders had earlier highlighted the importance and empowerment of transgenders in Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, APTEN said that a few of the named candidates are Farzana Riaz (NA-33), Arzu Khan (PK-33), Lubna (PP-26), Komal (PP-38), Madam Bhutto (PP-189), Nayab (NA-142), Nadeem Kasish (Candidate for National Assembly), Ashee (Candidate from Punjab).

Reports suggest that the basic idea behind the following national consultation was to bring the leader from different sectors to a table where that can discuss the future course of action.

The meet was also called to do away with the problems faced by the transgender of the country. Reports suggest that one of the major concerns of the candidates is that they identity documents have listed them as a male in the gender section but if one goes by their appearance, they look like a woman.

Commenting on transgenders contesting elections, a member of the chief minister’s special community on Rights of Transgender Persons (K-P) and member of the National Task Force (NTF) Qamar Naeem said that the last time four transgenders had contested for the general elections but failed to do it in a proper order. However, this year the creation of APTEN will provide them with a platform to contest in a properly organised manner.

