After various reports claiming tampering with the polling process surfaced in the recent past, there is a growing fear among the people of Pakistan that a grave injustice can happen to their mandate. However, in a bid to silence the pre-poll rigging reports, the CEC of Pakistan has given his assurance to people that the election body is trying really hard to hold unbiased elections.

Amid reports of pre-poll rigging and tampering with the process of elections, Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza (retired) on Tuesday reiterated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committed to seeing out a free and fair Pakistan general elections 2018. He also the urged people of the country to fulfill their towards their nation and turn up in huge numbers on the election day. Pakistan will undergo the general elections on July 25, Wednesday.

In the past few days, the ECP has been regularly issuing notifications in public which aim at explaining them about the elections, political parties and candidates in the fray. The notifications also explain what to do and what not to do on the day of Pakistan general elections 2018.

According to a survey conducted by Dawn.com earlier in the week, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been touted as the front-runner in the forthcoming elections. It is also being said that the former cricketer might be able to touch the magic mark of 137 seats and thus, could form the government without the support of any allies.

On the other hand, last general election victors Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) has seen a spectacular decline in popularity after a string of corruption cases against its leader and tainted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nevertheless, the party is a strong contender in the elections and has an even stronger candidate in Shahbaz Sharif to cause an upset.

Pakistan elections 2018 will be held on July 25, Wednesday, where 342 seats will be up for grabs. Out of the total seats, 272 are the general seats while 60 seats are reserved for women. The remaining 10 seats are reserved for minorities in the country. Since the general seats are 272, a political party needs 137 seats to reach a majority in the House and form the government in the country.

