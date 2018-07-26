As per the opinion polls and going by the early numbers, PTI leader Imran Khan is seen to be emerging as the new leader of Pakistan. As early numbers predicted PTI's win, the party leaders and workers were seen celebrating on the streets of Pakistan.

After facing the electoral chaos, Pakistan is all set to welcome their new leader. Pakistan general elections 2018 has had been a crucial one for PMLN as its leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is currently behind the bars while his brother Shahbaz Sharif is contesting for the polls. As per the opinion polls and going by the early numbers, PTI leader Imran Khan is seen to be emerging as the new leader of Pakistan. As early numbers predicted PTI’s win, the party leaders and workers were seen celebrating on the streets of Pakistan. Imran Khan who almost tasted victory in 2013 elections is said to be the garnering popularity of the masses this time. Apart from being people favourite, cricketer-turned-politician is also getting the support of his ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

While the official results are still to be announced by the Elections Commision of Pakistan (ECP), trends have already predicted the victory of a former cricketer. As the wishes start to pour-in, Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Goldsmith congratulated him on his popularity and wished him best for the results.

Taking to her twitter handle, PTI leader’s first wife, Jemima Goldsmith said that Imran Khan struggled for over 22 years. She added that there were times when he was humiliated but he crossed all the hurdles and made sacrifices to be at the place where he is at the moment.

She added that it was Imran Khan’s never give up and never accept a defeat attitude that has brought him at this place. Stating that he must remember the why he entered politics in the first place, she wished the father of her sons.

However, there were reports suggesting the ISI and Military has rigged the elections and the results are fixed.

