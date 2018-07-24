From Wasim Akram to Shoaib Akhtar, many cricketers have expressed their choice in the upcoming general election 2018. Pakistan will go to poll on July 25 after the last elected government completed its term on 31 May.

From Wasim Akram to Shoaib Akhtar, many cricketers have expressed their choice in the upcoming general election 2018

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who looks to emerge victorious after when the results are announced as per the Pakistan media reports, is finding support from his former teammates who have thrown their weight behind the PTI leader. Legendary bowler Wasim Akram is among the most vocal supporter of Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf. Hailing him for winning the championships back in 1992, he asserted that Pakistan will become a great democratic country under Khan’s leadership.

It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018

Akam did not stop here and said that Khan’s elevation to the post of PM is the need of Pakistan right now.

A cricketer who became a politician? Or a man who was born to serve this nation, protect our people and lead us in to our own. And one day they will say, that this same man was once a phenomenal cricketer. The time is now for change, Our country Our history! #VoteForKaptaan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 24, 2018

Akram’s partner and another legendary Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis has also thrown his weight behind his former captain. Younis expressed admiration for Imran’s honesty and believed that Imran as PM was the need of the hour.

Will it be Easy ??? Nope..

Will it Worth it ??? Absolutely..

Enough is Enough..Time to bring Change #PAKISTAN All the Best in the upcoming elections Skipper,,We are all behind you @ImranKhanPTI — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 19, 2018

While both the leaders are clear about their choice in the upcoming election, the Rawalpindi express, Shoaib Akhtar didn’t show the same enthusiasm. His rather equivocal tweet was more focussed on calling out Pakistan citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Do you think IMRAN KHAN is our future prime minister??

But hey do go out & vote & take control of our future by electing the right guy for our country .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 22, 2018

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez refrained from showing his political affiliation, instead he chose to use the medium to urge people to come out and vote on 25 July.

The list goes on, Umar Gul joined the league Akthar and Hafeez and only urged people to come out and vote.

A request to everyone to go out and vote tomorrow 4 #PakistanElections2018 It’s our responsibility to vote for the right person, who u think would work for a prosperous #Pakistan May these elections go on smoothly n safely inshaAllah and May we unite for a better future 🇵🇰 — Umar55 (@mdk_gul) July 24, 2018

Pakistan will go to poll on July 25 after the last elected government completed its term on 31 May. Interestingly this will be the second time that Pakistan will have free and democratic transfer of power without the Military meddling in the elections.

Read More