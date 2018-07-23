Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that after PMLN comes to power it will create an environment where Kashmir can easily become the part of Pakistan. Earlier, while addressing a rally in Sargodha, the PMLN leader challenged the people to change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after he comes to power.

Pakistan general elections 2018 will take place on July 25 an in order to come to power, no political party is leaving anything to chance. Recently, after claiming that if his party, PMLN, comes to power he will make Indians call Pakistanis their master, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that after PMLN comes to power it will create an environment where Kashmir can easily become the part of Pakistan on same lines of the reunification of East and West Germany. The following comments by PMLN chief came in when he was asked about his party’s stand on Kashmir. Shehbaz Sharif is the brother of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

During his interview with Geo TV, PMLN chief Sharif further attacked India and alleged ill-treatment by the Indian government. He further claimed that Kashmir would become part of Pakistan through peace and development.

While talking about his stand on Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif gave reference of the Berlin wall that how its destruction brought prosperity in West Germany.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Sargodha, the PMLN leader challenged the people to change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after he comes to power. The 65-year-old leader further added that the Indians will come to Wagah Border and call Pakistan their master.

The former CM of Punjab said that he would meet the leaders of Turkey and Malaysia and would try to make Pakistan a great nation again.

During his address, the PMLN chief attacked PTI leader and his key competitor Imran Khan and said that the U-Turn signs should be replaced with Imran Khan’s picture.

