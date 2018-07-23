The two-month-long campaign by candidates and political parties for Pakistan's general election on Wednesday will come to an end at midnight tonight. Parties are gearing for the final power shows across Pakistan. PMLN will end its campaign at Rawalpindi, PTI in Lahore and PPP at mazaar of the Buhttos in Garhi Khuda Bux.

All the political parties in Pakistan are preparing for a final showdown as the deadline for campaigning expires Monday midnight. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold rallies in major cities of Punjab, which elects more than half of National Assembly and plays an important role in determining the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The PMLN is slated to hold a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, and its President, Shahbaz Sharif, is scheduled to address a jalsa there before heading to Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh, where the final rally will take place. Hamza, son of Shahbaz will address a rally from Mochi Gate to Data Darbar in Lahore, before joining Shahbaz’s rally in Rawalpindi.

At the same time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf chief Imran Khan will address multiple rallies in Lahore. Large gatherings are planned at Jallo Mor and Wapda Town before the party will end its campaign at Data Darbar.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is already on a tour of Northern Sindh, which will end at mazaar of the Buhttos in Garhi Khuda Bux.

Bilawal had started his tour from today from Larkana and visited Naudero and Rato Dero before heading on to Qambar Shahdadkot. Now, he is also slated to address rallies at Shikarpura, Sujawal and Jacobabad’s 15 Chowk.

Other political parties and candidates will also hold their final rallies today.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is set for a jalsa atop the Liaqatabad Flyover in Karachi, while Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religious parties, will hold a jalsa in Islamabad’s G-10 sector

