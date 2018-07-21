Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) president and brother of former Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif launched an all-out attack against PTI's leader Imran Khan. Before claiming that Imran Khan has lost credibility in Pakistan, he accused PTI of controlling the government of Punjab and arresting the PMLN workers on terrorism charges.

The popularity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has seen a steep decline in the recent months but that hasn’t dampened the spirits of its president Shahbaz Sharif ahead of the Pakistan general elections 2018 which are to be held on July 25. The brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday downplayed the influence of Imran Khan in the country saying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader’s public meetings of late has been a total failure.

Shahbaz Sharif also banged the drums of his party’s chances in the fast-approaching electoral battle claiming PMLN workers are willing to move mountains for their candidates to deliver them to triumph against all odds.

During a press conference held after Sharif visited the house of recently deceased Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Haroon Bilour, he stressed that PTI supremo Imran Khan has lost his credibility among people because he is too busy in levelling baseless allegations and using derogatory language against his opponents.

The PMLN president however conceded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases upon the party and its candidates are forcing him to switch allegiances for the Pakistan elections while PMLN rivals are busy having a gala time.

Shahbaz Sharif also accused PTI of controlling the government of Punjab and arresting the PMLN workers on terrorism charges while they were holding peaceful rallies to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif.

He also addressed the increasing reports of pre-poll rigging from around the country. Sharif said that in order to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan, all stakeholders should be brought to the same page and stop all such negative tactics.

Pakistan general elections 2018 will be held on July 25, Tuesday, where a total of 342 seats will be up for grabs. Out of the total Assembly seats, 272 are the general seats, 60 seats are reserved for women while the remaining 10 seats are for minorities. A contesting party needs to cross the majority mark of 137 seats in order to form the government.

