Where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was busy banging the drums of his victory in Pakistan general elections 2018, Indian Union Minister RK Singh on Thursday took a scathing attack at the former Pakistani cricketer and his ‘flawed’ victory. Singh claimed that Imran Khan was always a Pakistani military candidate and blamed him for orchestrating the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also downplayed the democratic process of the Pakistan elections 2018 calling them rigged. He then stressed that Pakistan’s foreign policy towards India will not change as they will continue to export terrorism into the Indian borders.

While speaking in the wake of Imran Khan’s potential victory in the general elections, RK Singh said, “Military has been supporting Imran Khan from the start, it’s not new. He has always been a military candidate. It’s not us, but the people of Pakistan who are saying so.”

Slamming the fairness and credibility of the Pakistan elections, RK Singh further said, “The Pak elections were rigged. Observers have said it was rigged. The military was there on the polling booths.”

It was rigged. Observers have said it was rigged. Military was there on the polling booths. You ensured that Nawaz Sharif & his daughter land in jail & don't get to campaign. You ensured disturbances in Bilawal Bhutto's meetings: Union Minister RK Singh on #PakistanElection pic.twitter.com/20m8ZzzmAF — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2018

The union minister also accused Imran Khan of designing a plot to oust former Pakistan Prime Minister and to derail the election bid of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He stressed, “You ensured that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter land in jail and don’t get to campaign. You ensured disturbances in Bilawal Bhutto’s meetings.”

The 65-year-old Indian politician went on to say that he doesn’t see any change with the new leadership because as far as India is concerned, the important matters like the export of terrorism by Pakistan are not going to change. “Military used to decide this policy & they’ll do it now as well,” added Singh.

Over 50% votes have been counted in Pakistan and PTI looks braced to secure a resounding victory with Imran Khan the prime candidate to take over the chair of Prime Minister.

