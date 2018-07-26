Pakistan's cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is inching towards victory after an acrimonious election. But a picture has surfaced on the internet, that is bound to leave the Pakistani people nostalgic about 1992.

Pakistan’s cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is well ahead of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the national elections held on Wednesday and according to Pakistani media, he’s set to oust the incumbent Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from power.

The elections in Pakistan largely boiled down between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif with the former capturing the people’s imagination after leading demonstrations against Nawaz Sharif and demanding a criminal investigation after leaked documents from a Panama law firm revealed that Sharif and his family had undisclosed assets abroad.

In 1992, Pakistan played against England in the World Cup final and Imran Khan showed his skills with both bat and the ball as he managed to take his side to the title and in the picture, Iman is seen holding the world cup title with his opponent today, Nawaz Sharif.

During the match, Pakitan suffered two early losses and went down 24/2 with in-form Aamer Sohail and Ramiz Raja sent back to the pavilion But Khan stitched a solid 139-run partnership with Javed Miandad as both the batsmen completing their half centuries. Khan continued to bat with Inzamam-ul-Haq after Miandad’s dismissal and scored 72 runs in 110 balls with the help of 5 boundaries and a six. On the back of his innings, Pakistan set a steep total of 250 for the Three Lions to chase.

