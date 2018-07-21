With polls just around the corner, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) could give the Pakistan People Party a strong jolt as according to many reports, PTI is emerging the choice of people in the Sindh province, which is considered PPP's stronghold, in many media surveys. The popular sentiment is seen growing in the favour of the PTI as the city's educated masses are reportedly finding the party's anti-corruption "tabdeli" slogan appealing.

Sindh, one of the four provinces in Pakistan has been ruled by Pakistan People Party for over a decade and is considered its bastion since the 1980s.

Sindh, one of the four provinces in Pakistan has been ruled by Pakistan People Party for decades and is considered its bastion since the 1980s. But the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as a considerable force and as per a report in Dawn, is slated to take a big chunk out of the PPP’s urban centre in the general elections to be held on July 25.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, PTI has become a force to reckon with in Sindh. The popular sentiment is seen growing in the favour of the PTI as the city’s educated masses are reportedly finding the party’s anti-corruption “tabdeli” slogan appealing.

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s anti-corruption message has captured Sindh’s imagination against the PPP, which is considered as a dynasty party.

Pakistan Peoples Party is banking on the appeal of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is attempting to recapture the support once enjoyed by his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. According to PPP, 29-year old Bhutto brings fresh appeal to the party and is expected to contest from 2 constituencies, including Larkana and the party’s considered stronghold Lyari.

As per Pakistan’s media reports, Bilawal’s father Asif Ali Zardari could prove to be an obstacle for the party because of his tainted image while on the other hand, some are arguing that Zardari will be back in power after a post-poll election alliance with Imran’s PTI.

Interestingly, both PPP and PTI officials were cagey on being asked about the possibility of an alliance but did not rule it out.

The run-up to the election has been dominated by allegations that the army is backing the chiasmatic Khan’s PTI and is attempting to destabilise the ruling Muslim League Nawaz.

Read More