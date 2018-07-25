One Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) worker died and two others sustained injuries when a clash broke out between the workers of PTI and Awami National Party (ANP) today, July 25. A report in Dawn.com said that the workers have clashed in the PK-57 constituency of Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reportedly, the situation got worsened after a firing incident that took place during the tussle between the party workers. Only after the firing incident, a worker from PTI lost his life while two others sustained injuries. 

(Updating…)

