Amid the ongoing elections in Pakistan, a blast has been reported in Quetta’s Eastern Bypass. According to the Twitter handle of Geo English, over 25 people were killed while several others have been injured during the blast. The details about the nature of the blast and its impact on the polling are still to be updated. Reports said that the blast occurred near a police vehicle that was on its routine patrolling. The police said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and a state of emergency has been declared at the hospital.

According to reports, the government has closed the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman, Balochistan following the general elections. The Geo news quoting a police spokesperson reported that the suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station. After noticing that the fact that the police and FC personnel are about to stop him from entering the station, the suicide bomber blew himself. As per reports, the death toll has been continuously rising following the blast near Quetta.

Earlier several clashes have been also reported at different polling stations between different political groups. While a man was killed during such clashes, several others were reported to be injured.

Several parties in Pakistan will contest for 342 assembly seats, which includes 272 general seats, while 60 of them are reserved for the women and around 10 of them are reserved for the minorities. If a party wants to form a government it has to cross the majority mark of 137 seats. Notably, during the 2013 general elections, only 55% votes were cast while the recent survey observed that 67% of the total respondents said that they will definitely vote for this time.

