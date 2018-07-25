While the nation was casting their vote to elect a new leader, 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed was seen coming out of a polling booth in Lahore after casting his vote. Earlier the Punjab Court had banned Hafiz Saeed from contesting Pakistan elections.

The voting for Pakistan General Elections 2018 began from 8 am on July 25. On the voting day, several clashes were reported across Pakistan where over 20 people have lost their lives and scores have been left injured. While the nation was casting their vote to elect a new leader, 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed was seen coming out of a polling booth in Lahore after casting his vote. Earlier the Punjab Court had banned Hafiz Saeed from contesting Pakistan elections. However, LeT chief Hafiz Saeed got support from former Pakistan military general Pervez Musharraf. The following updates come after a massive blast was reported in Quetta where over 20 people were killed.

Hafiz Saeed’s son, son-in-law along with 13 other women are among the 265 Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) candidates contesting Allaha-u-Akbar Tehreek (AAT) platform on national and provincial assemblies’ seats across Pakistan.

While Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed is reportedly contesting from NA-91 and Khalid Saeed, son-in-law, from PP-176 block. The following development comes after Punjab Court had put Saeed under house arrest after US and India jointly had expressed displeasure against the campaigning done by Hafiz Saeed for Pakistan general elections 2018 in 2017.

In Pakistan election 2018, the key players are said to be Imran Khan’s PTI, PPP and Shahbaz Sharif’s PMLN. The opinion polls of the Pak elections have already termed Imran Khan as the winner of the elections. earlier, several PMLN supporters had staged a protest out the Pakistan general Headquarters and raised slogans against the ISI and Pakistan military. The protestors also alleged that the Pakistan elections 2018 were rigged and the results were already known to the intelligence agencies.

Following strong criticism, the ECP clipped the powers it had allocated to the military personnel which were to be deployed at the polling booths.

#WATCH Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed after casting his vote at a polling booth in Lahore. #PakistanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/uPYLIyHYsq — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2018

Read More