Pakistan General Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The preparations are complete, the stage is set and now the entire nation of Pakistan brace itself for General Elections 2018. The electoral battle for 272 National Assembly seats and 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies will commence at 8 am local time on July 25, Wednesday, and will continue till 6 pm. This will be the first time in the history of Pakistan general elections that the polling time has been extended to 10 hours. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assured the people of the country that they will try to hold free, fair and unbiased elections. Consequently, there is a mood of buoyancy among the citizens and a large voter turnout is expected.

There are as many as 11,855 candidates in the fray but the Pakistan elections 2018 are being touted as a two-horse race between last election victors Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PMLN’s popularity has taken a hit in the recent months due to various corruptions charges that the party leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of. However, despite the waning public sentiment towards them, Nawaz’s brother Shahbaz Sharif has all the mettle to get a strong mandate in the elections.

On the other hand, PTI leader and former cricketer Imran Khan has witnessed a meteoric rise on the popularity charts and is being seen as the prime candidate to win the fray. Even in many pre-poll surveys, he was voted the favourite to take over the Prime Minister chair after the 2018 Pakistan elections.

Here are the LIVE updates of Pakistan General Elections 2018:

7:20am| Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar appealed to the voters of Pakistan to exercise their vote and elect a good governance.

07:00am| The people of Pakistan will today decide the fate of 11,855 candidates. Voting for Pakistan Assembly Elections 2018 will begin at 8:30am IST.

