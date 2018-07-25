Pakistan elections 2018: As the polling across 85,000 polling booths began several clashes and blasts were reported across Pakistan. In one of the clashes that took place in Swabi, one of PTI workers lost his following brutal clashes with APN workers. As per reports, women belonging from the provincial metropolis and the erstwhile Malakand division have been barred from casting their votes.

Voting for Pakistan elections 2018 began at 8 am today, July 25. The counting for the general election will be taking place at their respective spots and the collective results will be declared on July 26. As the polling across 85,000 polling booths began several clashes and blasts were reported across Pakistan. In one of the clashes that took place in Swabi, one of PTI workers lost his following brutal clashes with APN workers. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that a large section of women will be casting their votes to elect their leader, however, Pakistan has once again chained their women and barred them from voting at several places. As per reports, women belonging from the provincial metropolis and the erstwhile Malakand division have been barred from casting their votes.

The political leaders, who had campaigned about restoring the lost women rights, expressed zero displeasure over these reports.

The media reports were later confirmed after the presiding electoral officer of provincial assembly constituency, PF-8 Peshawar-VIII, presented a written agreement that bans women from casting their votes in the constituency.

The written agreement also had the signatures from all the candidates of the political parties contesting from the constituency. The following agreement is against the Constitution and all the democratic norms. The signed agreement read, “It is not the tradition of Pakhtuns to allow a woman to vote.”

Earlier, while campaigning for the Pakistan elections 2018, PMLN chief Shahbaz Sharif claimed that he will make Indian call Pakistanis their master just six months after he comes to power. He had also challenged the people of Pakistan asking them to change his name he fails to resolve the load shedding problem in the country.

