A Day before Pakistan goes to poll, its former top envoy to the United States (US) has alleged blatant meddling by the Pakistani Amry in the general elections. More than 12,570 candidates, including a number of hard-liners, are contesting the elections to the parliament and 4 provincial assemblies.

“More than 100 million Pakistanis will have the chance to cast their ballots in general elections on 25 July, but the vote is already tainted by the blatant meddling of the country’s all-powerful military, with a series of assists by a partisan judiciary,” former Pakistani envoy to US, Husain Haqqani was quoted by Foreign Policy.

Calling the Army’s meddling into the elections as “establishment ensuring the outcome”, Husain asserted that the result of the election will not get Pakistan rid of the chronic political instability and poor civil-military relation. He claimed that the military establishment wanted to get rid of the 2 parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party PPP that have dominated the political scene for the last 3 decades.

Haqqani further alleged that the establishment has made elaborate plans to pave the way for the victory of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. “The most important of these moves was the removal of Sharif as prime minister one year ago,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier a New York Times report had said that the Pakistani election campaign has been marred by suppression of the news media, accusations of manipulation by the military and a rise in Islamist extremist candidates and a series of attacks on candidates.

