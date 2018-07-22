Workers belonging to a mainstream political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) staged a protest against Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. The protestors also raised several slogans against the ISI and claimed that the upcoming Pakistan elections 2018 are rigged and the result is already fixed.

Several parts of Pakistan witnessed massive protests outside the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. As per reports, workers belonging to a mainstream political party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) staged a protest against Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. The protestors also raised several slogans against the ISI and claimed that the upcoming Pakistan elections 2018 are rigged and the result is already fixed. The protestors further alleged that Pakistan Army was behind the terrorism. After gathering outside the Pakistan Army headquarters, the protestors raised slogans against ISI.

Hitting out at ISI, Sharif’s supporters said that Inter-Services Intelligence has rigged the elections which will be held on July 25. As per reports, the protest by PMLN supporters came in respect of the order given by Controls of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court in Ephedrine smuggling case. In its verdict given on July 21, the court had held PMLN leader Hanif Abbasi guilty and awarded him life imprisonment.

Slamming the court’s verdict, the protestors came out in support of the party and further accused ISI of rigging the elections.

Commenting on the massive protests outside general headquarters, Baloch National Movement president said that the public is chanting slogans against ISI openly on the streets of Pakistan.

Earlier, on July 14, the Islamabad High Court judge had slammed the ISI for trying to control the media and also the judiciary of the country. The justice further accused ISI of pressurising the Chef Justice to get favourable verdicts in different cases.

The following development comes to light at the time when Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were ordered to serve 10 years and 7 years respectively in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

