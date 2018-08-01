The PTI chief Imran Khan has sent out confirmed invitations to Bollywood actor Amir Khan along with former cricketer Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar for his oath ceremony. PTI chief Imran Khan had won the majority by garnering 116 votes.

Putting an end to several media reports suggesting that PM Modi will be the part of Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony on August 11 in Pakistan, the PTI chief has sent out confirmed invitations to Bollywood actor Amir Khan along with former cricketer Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar for his oath ceremony. PTI chief Imran Khan had won the majority by garnering 116 votes. PTI was being trailed by Sharif’s PMLN that secured 64 votes while PPP got only 43 votes. Earlier there were reports that Imran Kahn has invited SAARC leader to be part of his oath ceremony. However, with current reports, it can be perceived that Imran Khan prefers the company of cricketers than politicians.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged the winner in Pakistan General Elections 2019 by getting 116 votes. However, the party still falls short of 22 seats to form the government. As per reports, the party is currently in talk with the independent candidates for their support to form the government in Pakistan.

