Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
8 Beautiful Succulents: You Should Definitely Put In The Balcony To Make It Look Perfect

Succulents are perfect for balconies due to their low-maintenance requirements and ability to thrive in sunny conditions. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, adding a touch of natural beauty to outdoor spaces. With proper care, succulents can flourish in balconies, providing a stunning display of texture and color while also purifying the air and attracting pollinators.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
1/7

Red Tip Crassula

Also known as Crassula capitella 'Red Pagoda ', this succulent is densely stacked, fleshy, triangular chartreuse leaves with bright crimson tips. Its color is brightest in winter with long cool nights and bright sunlight, making it a great addition to rock gardens.

2/7

Snake Plants

Known for their sword-like leaves with variegated patterns, snake plants are incredibly tough and can survive in low to intense light. They prefer indirect light, loose potting soil, making them perfect for low-maintenance care.

3/7

Moon Cactus

A popular grafted cactus, moon cactus combines the vibrant colors of Gymnocalycium mihanovichii with the hardness of Hylocereus rootstock. While specific care details aren't provided, most cacti require bright sunlight, well-draining soil.

4/7

Echeveria

With rose-shaped fleshy leaves in various colors, Echeveria is a low-maintenance succulent that produces lantern-shaped flowers in spring and summer. It absorbs heat easily and requires minimal watering.

5/7

Donkey's Tail

Also known as Sedum Morganianum, the donkey's tail has a trailing stem covered in fleshy, blue-green leaves. It prefers bright sunlight, well-draining soil, and infrequent watering.

6/7

Zebra Haworthia

This small, succulent plant has striking white stripes on its leaves, giving it a Zebra-like apperance. It prefers bright, indirect light and infrequent watering.

7/7

Spider Aloe

While specific details about spider aloe aren't provided, aloe plants generally prefer bright sunlight, well-draining soil, and infrequent watering. They are known for their healing properties and come in various shapes and sizes.

Disclaimer: The information provided about succulents is for general information purposes only. Its essential to research and understand the specific needs and requirements.

