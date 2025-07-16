10 Books Banned In India Which You Should Know About: In Pics
Books are a gateway that lead towards an array of artistic freedom and creative liberty. Books always have reflected society, they question authorities, break conventions and create controversy. many of these books have therefore been banned in India, a nation with an electric population of different political and cultural beliefs, as they are seen as offensive, controversial and a threat to the public order. These restrictions have been put in place for reasons including national security, obscenity, political criticism, defamation and a violation of the ethical freedom provided by the state. Some people see them as important for the ongoing social harmony, while others argue that these steps hinder with the intellectual and speech freedom. Here’s a list of the top ten books banned in India.
Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times [2021]
The book faced backlash for comparing extremist Hindutva ideology to ISIS and Boko Haram, prompting demands for a ban due to alleged communal provocation and hurt sentiments.
The Adivasi Will Not Dance: Stories [2017]
The Jharkhand government banned *The Adivasi Will Not Dance* for allegedly “denigrating Adivasi culture” and portraying Santhal women in a bad or “pornographic” light, claiming it could disturb public order.
Korkai [2015]
Korkai was banned after a 2015 complaint in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, alleged it portrayed fishermen, Christianity, priests, and nuns negatively, risking communal disharmony.
Madhurobhagan (One Part Woman) [2015]
The book was banned for depicting a temple festival allowing consensual sex, which offended caste and religious groups who claimed it insulted Hindu traditions and women’s dignity.
The Descent of Air India [2014]
The book The Descent of Air India by Jitender Bhargava was effectively banned in India after Bloomsbury India withdrew and pulped all copies due to a criminal defamation lawsuit filed by former Aviation Minister Praful Patel.
Sahara: The Untold Story [2014]
Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay was banned after Sahara India Pariwar sued for defamation, obtained a Calcutta High Court stay, claiming the book maligns its image and shareholders.
Santsurya Tukaram and Loksakha Dnyaneshwar [2014]
The Pune court ordered both Santsurya Tukaram and Loksakha Dnyaneshwar to be destroyed, citing defamatory, baseless, and derogatory content about saints Tukaram and Dnyanesh
Meendezhum Pandiyar Varalaru [2013]
The book was banned for claiming Pallars were original rulers and allegedly insulting other castes and icons, potentially inciting caste-based tensions and disrupting public harmony.
Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle With India [2011]
The book was banned in Gujarat for suggesting Gandhi had a close, possibly intimate relationship with Hermann Kallenbach, sparking outrage over perceived insult to Gandhi’s moral image.
The Red Sari (El Sari Rojo) [2010]
The Red Sari (El Sari Rojo) was blocked in India after Congress lawyers, notably Abhishek Singhvi, claimed it contained “untruths, half truths” and invaded Sonia Gandhi’s privacy for profit.