air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
air pollution control football John Cena Farewell Bhagavad Gita study Pakistan AQI Delhi H-1B lawsuit thailand
  • 10 Essential Reads By Indian Authors To Deepen Your Understanding Of Literature and History

10 Essential Reads By Indian Authors To Deepen Your Understanding Of Literature and History

Indian literature continues to captivate readers with its compelling stories, emotional depth and artistic brilliance. If you haven’t explored Indian writing till now, it is the perfect time to read some Indian authors- they offer everything from intimate memoirs to sweeping historical narratives. This list explores the top 10 must-read books by Indian authors that are defining the literary landscape this year. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 13, 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Midnight’s Children—Salman Rushdie
Midnight’s Children—Salman Rushdie

Midnight’s Children—Salman Rushdie: This novel shows the realistic epic of India's independence through its narrator, Saleem Sinai, a boy born at the exact moment India gained independence.

The God of Small Things—Arundhati Roy
The God of Small Things—Arundhati Roy

The God of Small Things—Arundhati Roy: This book is about fraternal twins Rahel and Estha in Kerala, India, whose childhood is shattered by family destruction, forbidden love, and rigid caste values.

The White Tiger—Aravind Adiga
The White Tiger—Aravind Adiga

The White Tiger—Aravind Adiga: A rags-to-riches tale about Balram Halwai, a poor Indian man who rises from a rickshaw driver's son to a successful Bangalore entrepreneur.

Malgudi Days – R.K. Narayan
Malgudi Days – R.K. Narayan

Malgudi Days – R.K. Narayan: It is a collection of short stories chronicling the lives of ordinary people in the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi.

Wild Fictions by Amitav Ghosh
Wild Fictions by Amitav Ghosh

Wild Fictions by Amitav Ghosh: It is a collection of essays exploring climate crises, colonialism, migration, and the narratives that shape the world. This book contains extraordinary writings on subjects that have obsessed the writer over the last twenty-five years.

The Palace of Illusions
The Palace of Illusions

The Palace of Illusions: The Palace of Illusions is written by Chitra Banerjee. The novel is about the Indian epic Mahabharata from the perspective of Draupadi, also known as Panchaali.

Sleeping on Jupiter by Anuradha Roy
Sleeping on Jupiter by Anuradha Roy

Sleeping on Jupiter by Anuradha Roy: The book follows the interconnected lives converging in the seaside temple town of Jarmuli. The novel explores trauma, memory, and violence on a binary surface.

An Era of Darkness by Shashi Tharoor
An Era of Darkness by Shashi Tharoor

An Era of Darkness by Shashi Tharoor: Tharoor examines British colonial rule in India, dismantling the myth that it was a civilizing mission; highlighting that it exploited India's resources.

History of Medieval India by Satish Chandra
History of Medieval India by Satish Chandra

History of Medieval India by Satish Chandra: This book offers a comprehensive study of India from the 8th to 18th centuries. It focuses on the Delhi Sultanate, the Mughal Empire, Vijayanagara, the Rajputs, and the Marathas.

Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq
Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq

Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq: It is a collection of short stories focusing on the lives of Muslim women in South India, exploring their struggles with patriarchy, faith, and societal expectations.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

