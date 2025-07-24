  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic

Jumping into hostel life for the first time? Oh man, buckle up. It’s a wild cocktail of freedom, chaos, and those weird 2 a.m. heart-to-hearts with someone you barely know. You’ll survive on Maggi noodles, probably steal someone’s bucket by accident, and figure out the fine art of showering in record time because there’s a queue of angry people outside.

But hey, before all the madness kicks in, you have to pack smart. Forget your slippers or your charger, and suddenly you’re negotiating black market trades for a phone cable at midnight. Not fun, trust me.

So, here’s the deal: I’ve whipped up a visual checklist of the 10 must-pack things every hostel newbie needs. Doesn’t matter if you’re freaking out about your first night away or just rolling in for another semester—this stuff will save your sanity and maybe even help your room feel homey.

Go on, scroll down, and tick them off as you pack. You’re about to make some questionable memories. Let’s get this hostel adventure started!

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
1/10

Bedding Essentials

Bedsheet, pillow, pillow cover, and blanket, hostel-provided linen can be basic—having your own makes you feel at home.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/10

Personal Hygiene Kit

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, towel, nail cutter, sanitary products, deodorant, etc.
Pack in a small toiletry pouch for convenience.

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery
3/10

Extension Board/Power Strip

Most hostel rooms have limited plug points. An extension board saves fights over charging slots.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
4/10

Study Supplies

Notebooks, pens, sticky notes, highlighters, and your course materials.
Carry a small desk lamp if your room lighting isn’t ideal.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
5/10

Instant Food & Snacks

Maggi, cup noodles, dry fruits, biscuits, coffee sachets, etc.
A lifesaver during late-night hunger pangs or bad mess days.

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery
6/10

Basic Grooming Kit

Trimmer, comb, mirror, face wash, moisturizer, sunscreen.
Helps maintain a presentable look even on lazy days.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
7/10

Casual & Functional Clothing

Everyday wear, sleepwear, slippers, sneakers, laundry bag.
Don’t forget rain gear and flip-flops for the bathroom.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
8/10

Mini First-Aid Kit

Basic meds (for cold, headache, acidity), band-aids, antiseptic.
You never know when you might need it.

Image Credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
9/10

Locks & Safety Items

A couple of sturdy padlocks, especially for your cupboard or suitcase.
Carry a small torch or emergency light too.

Image Credits: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
10/10

Tech Essentials

Laptop, phone, chargers, USB drive, headphones.
Consider a laptop lock for added safety.

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery
10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery
10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery
10 Essential You Should Carry With Before You Step Into Hostel: In Pic - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?