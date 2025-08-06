LIVE TV
10 Athletes Who Joined OnlyFans Before Tymal Mills: From Fields to OnlyFans

Cricketer Tymal Mills recently surprised fans by joining OnlyFans, a platform once known mostly for adult content but now also popular among celebrities and athletes for sharing exclusive content. But Mills isn’t the first sports star to explore this digital side hustle. From boxing legends to MMA fighters and football icons, check out famous athletes who joined OnlyFans long before him.

August 6, 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
1/10

Paige VanZant – MMA Fighter

She is a former UFC fighter. She is one of the earliest high-profile athletes to join OnlyFans. She uploads fitness content, training footage, and some personal updates for her fans.

2/10

Nick Kyrgios – Tennis Star

Nick Kyrgios, the vocal and outgoing tennis player, reportedly joined OnlyFans for a short time to interact with his devoted fan base and provide some unusual stuff.

3/10

Ebanie Bridges – Boxer

Australian boxing prodigy Ebanie Bridges made waves when she launched onto OnlyFans. She provides fitness tips, exclusive boxing content, and updates requested by fans.

4/10

Alysha Newman – Pole Vaulter

She is a Canadian pole vaulter. Alysha Newman joined OnlyFans so her followers could learn more about her general fitness and the demands of elite-level athletics.

5/10

Jack Laugher – Olympic Diver

Jack Laugher is a British diver and an Olympic medalist. He joined the site to connect with fans and display snippets of his training and his life.

6/10

Elise Christie – Speed Skating

British short-track speed skater Elise Christie joined OnlyFans post-retirement to interact with her fans through exclusive lifestyle and recovery content.

7/10

Robbie Manson – Rowing

New Zealand Olympic rower Robbie Manson uses OnlyFans as a platform for sharing fitness content with a touch of his personal life, notable for his openness.

8/10

Liz Cambage – Basketball Player

When Liz Cambage joined OnlyFans, it became the topic of conversation. She supports artistic expression and body positivity through the channel.

9/10

Renee Gracie – Former Racer

Renee Gracie made the shift from motoring to become Australia's most prominent content creator on OnlyFans, thus heralding her career change.

10/10

Matthew Mitcham – Olympic Diving

Matthew Mitcham, Olympic gold medal-winning Australian diver, joined OnlyFans to talk about life beyond the pool, which included fitness, wellness, and advocacy for the LGBT community.

