10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature

Being a film director demands a certain level of obsession—it’s almost a prerequisite. The process of spending years and millions of dollars to create a world out of nothing, relying solely on a script and the talents of fellow creatives, requires an incredibly precise vision and unmatched passion. It’s a challenging and immersive role that calls for a strong-willed, all-in personality.

Yet, some filmmakers elevate their obsession to extraordinary levels, straddling the line between genius and difficult, all in pursuit of their artistic goals. From demanding countless takes for a single scene to completely dismantling and rebuilding sets just to capture one perfect shot, here are ten directors known for their obsessive tendencies (and perhaps a touch of madness).