LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature

10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature

Being a film director demands a certain level of obsession—it’s almost a prerequisite. The process of spending years and millions of dollars to create a world out of nothing, relying solely on a script and the talents of fellow creatives, requires an incredibly precise vision and unmatched passion. It’s a challenging and immersive role that calls for a strong-willed, all-in personality.

Yet, some filmmakers elevate their obsession to extraordinary levels, straddling the line between genius and difficult, all in pursuit of their artistic goals. From demanding countless takes for a single scene to completely dismantling and rebuilding sets just to capture one perfect shot, here are ten directors known for their obsessive tendencies (and perhaps a touch of madness).

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery
1/1
10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery
10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery
10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery
10 Filmmakers Noted for Their Obsessive Nature - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?