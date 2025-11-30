LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods election commission how to watch ind vs asu match online cricket match weather report Aadhaar Card Update donald trump BMW Car Tom Stoppard madhya pradesh Chennai Floods
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 10 Korean-Dramas That’ll Keep You Glued To Netflix Screens

10 Korean-Dramas That’ll Keep You Glued To Netflix Screens

The contribution of Korean dramas to the global entertainment industry is a blend of imaginative storylines, powerful emotions, and the latest technology in filming. From the dark thriller of Squid Game to sweet love stories, they all are must-sees on Netflix.

By: Last Updated: November 30, 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Squid Game
1/10

Squid Game

Hundreds of deeply indebted people are lured into a secret contest playing high-stakes children's games for a massive cash prize. They soon discover that the penalty for losing a game is instant, brutal death.

The Glory
2/10

The Glory

A woman who suffered horrific school violence dedicates her life to executing a meticulously planned, long-term revenge on her former bullies. She targets them by becoming the homeroom teacher for the daughter of her main tormentor.

All of Us Are Dead
3/10

All of Us Are Dead

A sudden, violent zombie virus breaks out at a high school, trapping a group of students inside the building. With no adults to rely on, they must use their ingenuity and wits to survive against their zombified friends and teachers.

Crash Landing on You
4/10

Crash Landing on You

A wealthy South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korean territory and is discovered by a high-ranking army officer. He risks everything to hide her and help her return home, leading to a forbidden romance across the DMZ.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo
5/10

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum with a photographic memory, begins her career at a major law firm. She uses her unique perspective to solve complex cases while navigating prejudice and new social challenges.

Business Proposal
6/10

Business Proposal

An employee agrees to go on a blind date for her friend, intending to be rejected, but discovers her date is her company's CEO. He unexpectedly proposes a fake dating contract to avoid his family's matchmaking efforts, forcing her to hide her true identity.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
7/10

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

A sophisticated city dentist moves to a quaint seaside village and opens her own clinic after a career setback. She constantly butts heads with a charming, multi-talented local handyman who is officially unemployed but helps everyone in town.

Queen of Tears
8/10

Queen of Tears

A high-flying department store heiress and her husband, a corporate lawyer from a rural background, are on the brink of divorce. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when the heiress is diagnosed with a rare, terminal illness.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One
9/10

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Set against the backdrop of the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis, a passionate teenage fencer loses her team but not her dream. She finds inspiration and a budding romance with a young man whose family was ruined by the crisis.

Vincenzo
10/10

Vincenzo

A Korean-Italian Mafia consigliere flees Italy and returns to Seoul to recover a massive fortune of gold hidden beneath a plaza. When a corrupt conglomerate tries to seize the building, he uses his dark, tactical methods to fight fire with fire for justice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS