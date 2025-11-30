10 Korean-Dramas That’ll Keep You Glued To Netflix Screens
The contribution of Korean dramas to the global entertainment industry is a blend of imaginative storylines, powerful emotions, and the latest technology in filming. From the dark thriller of Squid Game to sweet love stories, they all are must-sees on Netflix.
Squid Game
Hundreds of deeply indebted people are lured into a secret contest playing high-stakes children's games for a massive cash prize. They soon discover that the penalty for losing a game is instant, brutal death.
The Glory
A woman who suffered horrific school violence dedicates her life to executing a meticulously planned, long-term revenge on her former bullies. She targets them by becoming the homeroom teacher for the daughter of her main tormentor.
All of Us Are Dead
A sudden, violent zombie virus breaks out at a high school, trapping a group of students inside the building. With no adults to rely on, they must use their ingenuity and wits to survive against their zombified friends and teachers.
Crash Landing on You
A wealthy South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korean territory and is discovered by a high-ranking army officer. He risks everything to hide her and help her return home, leading to a forbidden romance across the DMZ.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer on the autism spectrum with a photographic memory, begins her career at a major law firm. She uses her unique perspective to solve complex cases while navigating prejudice and new social challenges.
Business Proposal
An employee agrees to go on a blind date for her friend, intending to be rejected, but discovers her date is her company's CEO. He unexpectedly proposes a fake dating contract to avoid his family's matchmaking efforts, forcing her to hide her true identity.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
A sophisticated city dentist moves to a quaint seaside village and opens her own clinic after a career setback. She constantly butts heads with a charming, multi-talented local handyman who is officially unemployed but helps everyone in town.
Queen of Tears
A high-flying department store heiress and her husband, a corporate lawyer from a rural background, are on the brink of divorce. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when the heiress is diagnosed with a rare, terminal illness.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Set against the backdrop of the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis, a passionate teenage fencer loses her team but not her dream. She finds inspiration and a budding romance with a young man whose family was ruined by the crisis.
Vincenzo
A Korean-Italian Mafia consigliere flees Italy and returns to Seoul to recover a massive fortune of gold hidden beneath a plaza. When a corrupt conglomerate tries to seize the building, he uses his dark, tactical methods to fight fire with fire for justice.