10 Stunning Hill Stations Near Kerala: Chill Out This Summer and Escape To The Hills
Kerala, nestled in the lush Landscapes of South India, is surrounded by numerous serene and picturesque hill stations that offer a refreshing escape from the tropical heat. With their tranquil atmosphere and scenic beauty, these hill retreats serve as perfect weekend gateways.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar is a picturesque hill station nestled in western ghats, known for its endless tea plantations and cool climate.
Wayanad
Wayanad located in the northern part of Kerala, Wayanad is rich in wildlife, lush greenery, and wildlife. The pleasant weather and scenic charm make it an ideal retreat.
Thekkady, Kerala
This place is famous for the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thekkady combines forest beauty with a cool hill climate. This lake offer a relaxing break from the summer sun.
Ponmudi, Kerala
It is just 55km from Thiruvananthapuram, a lessor-known hill station with winding roads and panoramic views. The climate remains cool, perfect for a short summer gateway.
Vythiri, Kerala
It is surrounded by dense and charming streams and known for its eco-resorts and treehouse. A great place for nature lovers and honeymooners.
Peermade, Kerala
It lies near Thekkady and offers rolling hills, waterfalls and a windy climate. It's a peaceful and less crowded area, best for a person who loves peace.
Idukki, Kerala
A high-range district dotted with forests, rivers, and wildlife sanctuaries. It is one of the coolest climates in Kerala and home to many scenic viewpoints.
Valparai, Tamil Nadu
Valparai is just across the Kerala border and remains pleasantly Kerala border and remains pleasantly cool. It is a serene summer escape.
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
A popular hill station, it can be easily accessed from northern Kerala. It offers cool breezes, and sights like Ooty Lake and the Botanical Garden, making it a classic summer destination.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
It is set around a man made lake and surrounded by misty hills. Its cool climate, pine forests, and waterfalls provide a romantic summer retreat.
Disclaimer: The information provided is just for informational purposes. Viewers are advised to see other sites before visiting.