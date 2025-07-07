LIVE TV
  • 10 Stunning Hill Stations Near Kerala: Chill Out This Summer and Escape To The Hills

10 Stunning Hill Stations Near Kerala: Chill Out This Summer and Escape To The Hills

Kerala, nestled in the lush Landscapes of South India, is surrounded by numerous serene and picturesque hill stations that offer a refreshing escape from the tropical heat. With their tranquil atmosphere and scenic beauty, these hill retreats serve as perfect weekend gateways.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a picturesque hill station nestled in western ghats, known for its endless tea plantations and cool climate.

2/10

Wayanad

Wayanad located in the northern part of Kerala, Wayanad is rich in wildlife, lush greenery, and wildlife. The pleasant weather and scenic charm make it an ideal retreat.

3/10

Thekkady, Kerala

This place is famous for the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thekkady combines forest beauty with a cool hill climate. This lake offer a relaxing break from the summer sun.

4/10

Ponmudi, Kerala

It is just 55km from Thiruvananthapuram, a lessor-known hill station with winding roads and panoramic views. The climate remains cool, perfect for a short summer gateway.

5/10

Vythiri, Kerala

It is surrounded by dense and charming streams and known for its eco-resorts and treehouse. A great place for nature lovers and honeymooners.

6/10

Peermade, Kerala

It lies near Thekkady and offers rolling hills, waterfalls and a windy climate. It's a peaceful and less crowded area, best for a person who loves peace.

7/10

Idukki, Kerala

A high-range district dotted with forests, rivers, and wildlife sanctuaries. It is one of the coolest climates in Kerala and home to many scenic viewpoints.

8/10

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Valparai is just across the Kerala border and remains pleasantly Kerala border and remains pleasantly cool. It is a serene summer escape.

9/10

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

A popular hill station, it can be easily accessed from northern Kerala. It offers cool breezes, and sights like Ooty Lake and the Botanical Garden, making it a classic summer destination.

10/10

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

It is set around a man made lake and surrounded by misty hills. Its cool climate, pine forests, and waterfalls provide a romantic summer retreat.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for informational purposes. Viewers are advised to see other sites before visiting.

