10 Superfoods That Secretly Benefits Your Health: In pics
Superfood has become a recent market buzzword and refers to foods that are exceptionally rich in nutrients and other health beneficial components. While these foods are common in sight, they are usually ignored by many, who are unaware of their benefits. Superfoods’ popularity surged globally due to its proven results supported by science. While the concept of ‘Superfood’ is trending internationally, it is not a recent trend in India as it deeply resonates with India’s traditional eating habits .
Millets, Makhana, Amla, beetroot and walnuts among others, have been an integral part of our households for ages. This tradition parallels the growing global emphasis on natural wellness.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has been strongly advocating for the need to go back to our old nutrition roots, emphasizing the importance of locally grown, nutrient rich foods. Let’s take a look at 10 such Superfoods that secretly benefit our health.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry)
This powerhouse fruit is hailed in Ayurveda for its exceptional Vitamin C content, making it a traditional Indian immunity booster and a key ingredient in many traditional remedies.
Turmeric (Haldi)
Turmeric is a vibrant spice deeply rooted in Indian cuisine and rituals, Haldi's active compound, curcumin, is celebrated globally for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Makhana (Fox Nuts/Lotus Seeds)
Makhana is a popular and versatile snack across India. These light and crunchy seeds are a traditional fasting food, offering a gluten-free source of protein, fiber, and essential minerals.
Dals (Pulses)
Dals like Moong Dal, Toor Dal, Chana Dal, Rajma, are a staple in every Indian household. These diverse legumes are an indispensable source of plant-based protein and fiber, forming the backbone of vegetarian diets across the subcontinent.
Moringa (Drumstick Leaves)
Widely cultivated across India, the Moringa leaves of the "miracle tree" are packed with vitamins and minerals, traditionally used in South Indian curries and now recognized globally for their exceptional nutritional profile.
Ginger (Adrak)
An aromatic root indispensable to Indian cooking and traditional medicine, Adrak is cherished for its warming properties, aiding digestion and soothing common ailments like coughs and colds.
Flaxseeds (Alsi)
Though small, these ancient seeds are gaining immense popularity in India for their rich omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, often roasted and consumed as a digestive aid or a healthy addition to meals.
Walnut (Akhrot)
These brain-shaped nuts are a treasured dry fruit, offering a rich source of healthy fats and antioxidants that make them a popular choice for memory and heart health.
Chia Seeds
While more recently popularized, these tiny seeds are quickly becoming a favorite in India for their impressive omega-3 fatty acid and fiber content, making them a versatile addition to modern health-conscious diets.
Beetroot (Chukandar)
Beetroot is valued for its rich color and nutritional benefits, often used in salads, juices, and even traditional remedies for its blood-building properties.