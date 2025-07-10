10 Superfoods That Secretly Benefits Your Health: In pics

Superfood has become a recent market buzzword and refers to foods that are exceptionally rich in nutrients and other health beneficial components. While these foods are common in sight, they are usually ignored by many, who are unaware of their benefits. Superfoods’ popularity surged globally due to its proven results supported by science. While the concept of ‘Superfood’ is trending internationally, it is not a recent trend in India as it deeply resonates with India’s traditional eating habits .

Millets, Makhana, Amla, beetroot and walnuts among others, have been an integral part of our households for ages. This tradition parallels the growing global emphasis on natural wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has been strongly advocating for the need to go back to our old nutrition roots, emphasizing the importance of locally grown, nutrient rich foods. Let’s take a look at 10 such Superfoods that secretly benefit our health.