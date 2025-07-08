LIVE TV
10 Tiny Wonders Of The Animal Kingdom: World’s Smallest Yet Most Remarkable Creatures.

These 10 miniature animals, from the Etruscan Shrew to the Madagascar pygmy frog, represent sone of the tiniest creatures on Earth. Each species, whether it the world’s smallest bird, mammal, reptile, or fish, showcase natures incredible ability to pack complex life into the tiniest forms. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
1/10

Etruscan Shrew

Weight of this animal is just around 1.8 grams, the world's smallest mammal by mass. It has a rapid heart rate and varacious appetite, feeding constantly on insects.

2/10

Paedocypris Fish

This tiny fish from the peat swamps of Indonesia is the smallest known vertebrate, growing to just 7.9 mm in length. It survives in acidic, oxygen-poor waters.

3/10

Bee hummingbird

It is native to Cuba, the smallest bird in the world, measuring just 5-6 cm long. It beats its wings up to 80 times per second, feeding on nectar.

4/10

Brookesia micra chameleon

One of the world's tiniest reptiles, it lives on a small islet off Madagascar. They play dead by curling up like a fallen leaf.

5/10

Pygmy Marmoset

It is often called the " finger monkey", the smallest money species, measuring 12-15 cm long. It lives in the Amazon rainforest and feeds on tree sap.

6/10

Speckled padloper tortoise

It is native to South Africa, this is the world's smallest tortoise, growing just up to 10 cm in length. Dist tortoises extremely shy, using its speckled shell for camouflage.

7/10

Denise's pygmy seahorse

It is only about 1.4 cm long, this seahorse is almost invisible against the coral it inhabits in the Indo-Pacific. Its size and texture mimic coral polyps.

8/10

Kitti's hog-noser bat

It is found in the caves in Thailand and Myanmar, this is the smallest bat, weighs about 2 grams and has a pig-like snout. It is also known as "bumblebee bat."

9/10

Virgin island dwarf gecko

This miniscule lizard, measuring just 1.6 cm, smallest reptiles on Earth. It is native to the Virgin Islands, it can easily sot on a dime.

10/10

Madagascar pygmy frog

This frog is only 8.5 mm long and one of the smallest amphibians in the world. It camouflages perfectly among leaf litter, and is often mistaken for an insect.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

