11 Breathtaking Pics of Kailash Mansrovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage that takes devotees through the remote, breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas. Centered around Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, the journey is both physically demanding and spiritually uplifting. Pilgrims also visit the serene Lake Mansarovar, considered one of the holiest lakes in Hinduism and Buddhism. This once-in-a-lifetime trek offers a deep connection to nature, faith, and inner peace.