  • 11 Breathtaking Pics of Kailash Mansrovar Yatra

11 Breathtaking Pics of Kailash Mansrovar Yatra

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage that takes devotees through the remote, breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas. Centered around Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, the journey is both physically demanding and spiritually uplifting. Pilgrims also visit the serene Lake Mansarovar, considered one of the holiest lakes in Hinduism and Buddhism. This once-in-a-lifetime trek offers a deep connection to nature, faith, and inner peace.

August 14, 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
1/11

Kailash Parvat

A view of Mount Kailash (Kailash Parvat). The Parikrama is 52 kms (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

2/11

A view of Mansarovar Lake and Mount Kailash

Mansarovar Lake is one of the world's highest fresh water lake (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

3/11

Gauri Kund Adi Kailash

Gauri Kund is a sacred lake during the parikrama of Mount Kailash, located at an altitude of 5,600 m on the south side of Mount Kailash (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

4/11

The ultimate spiritual trek — every step a surrender.

Landscapes of Tibet on the way to Kailash (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

5/11

Highways of Tibet

Touch the sky, find the self — the Yatra is your inner ascent (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

6/11

Dusty Tornados in Tibet

More than a pilgrimage, it’s a conversation with the divine (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

7/11

Breathtaking Views of Tibet

Touch the sky, find the self — the divine Yatra is your inner ascent

8/11

Shadow of Clouds

More than a pilgrimage, it’s a conversation with the divine (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

9/11

A View of Mount Kailash

Not everyone can go, but those who do return forever changed (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

10/11

Highways of Tibet

Test your body, elevate your spirit — the Yatra transforms all (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

11/11

A gas station in Tibet

A journey beyond borders, into the heart of divinity (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

