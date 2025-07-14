12 Divorces That Broke the Internet: Hardik, Samantha & More In Pics
Celebrity divorces often make headlines not just for the people involved, but for the drama, speculation, and public interest they generate. From cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s rumored split to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-talked-about divorce from Naga Chaitanya, high-profile breakups spark widespread media attention. These separations reflect shifting societal norms around marriage, personal boundaries, and public scrutiny. Whether it’s irreconcilable differences, career pressures, or lifestyle mismatches, celebrity divorces are rarely private. They often involve legal battles, custody issues, or social media controversies, becoming defining moments in public discourse around relationships and fame.
Hardik pandya- Natasa Stankovic
The main reasons cited for Hardik Pandya's divorce from Natasa Stankovic center on personality clashes and lifestyle differences. Multiple insider reports state that Hardik's flamboyant personality became overwhelming for Natasa. She found it increasingly difficult to keep up with his high-energy, public lifestyle, while she preferred a more grounded and private existence. Despite efforts to adapt, Natasa grew uncomfortable and exhausted by the ongoing differences, leading her to step back. Their separation was described as a gradual and painful process, ultimately resulting in a mutual decision to part ways after four years of marriage.
Shikhar dhawan- Aesha Mukherjee
Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherjee divorced in October 2023 after 11 years of marriage. The Delhi High Court granted Dhawan a divorce on grounds of mental cruelty, accepting his claims that Aesha inflicted emotional distress and kept him separated from their son, Zoravar. Reports indicate disputes over property ownership and Aesha's refusal to move to India contributed to marital discord. Following the separation, Aesha moved to Australia with Zoravar, and Dhawan has had minimal contact with his son, expressing pain over being blocked from communication. The court granted Dhawan visitation rights but not permanent custody.
Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, both celebrated Indian badminton players, announced their divorce on July 13, 2025, after nearly seven years of marriage. Saina shared the news on Instagram, stating, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing—for ourselves and each other." The couple, who married in December 2018 after over a decade together, trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy and were regarded as a power couple in Indian sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal- Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorced in March 2025 after four years of marriage, citing compatibility issues and a major disagreement over where to live. Dhanashree wanted to relocate permanently to Mumbai for her career, while Chahal preferred to stay in Haryana with his family, leading to frequent conflicts and eventual separation. The couple had been living apart since June 2022 and finalized their divorce by mutual consent, with the court waiving the standard six-month cooling-off period. Dhanashree reportedly received ₹4.75 crore in alimony as part of the settlement.
Sania mirza- Shoaib Malik
The key reasons behind Sania Mirza’s divorce from Shoaib Malik were primarily Shoaib Malik’s alleged extramarital affairs and a lack of willingness to resolve marital issues. Multiple reports, including statements from Malik’s family and Pakistani media, indicate that Sania grew tired of Malik’s ongoing affairs, particularly his relationship with actress Sana Javed, which reportedly lasted for three years before his marriage to her in January 2024. Sania initiated the divorce through khula, the Islamic right for a woman to unilaterally divorce her husband, after repeated infidelity and Malik’s inflexible attitude toward reconciliation.
Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife, Hasin Jahan, have been embroiled in a highly publicized and contentious divorce battle since 2018. The conflict began when Hasin Jahan accused Shami of infidelity, domestic violence, and match-fixing, leading to police complaints and legal proceedings. Shami denied all allegations, and the couple separated, with Hasin Jahan seeking maintenance and custody of their daughter. The prolonged legal dispute has often made headlines, affecting Shami’s personal life and career. As of July 2025, the divorce proceedings remain unresolved, with both parties continuing to make public statements and pursue legal action.
Karishma Kapoor- Sunjay Kapur
Karishma Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actress, divorced businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2016 after a turbulent marriage that began in 2003. The couple’s relationship was marred by allegations of physical and emotional abuse, infidelity, and irreconcilable differences. Karishma accused Sunjay of harassment and neglect, while Sunjay cited incompatibility. Their divorce involved a lengthy legal battle over the custody of their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, which was eventually granted to Karishma. The settlement included financial support and a trust fund for the children. Karishma has since focused on her acting career and raising her children as a single mother.
Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. Sussanne described their relationship as a "false relationship," stating she did not want to continue in such a partnership and felt it was better for both to separate rather than stay together without authenticity. Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, emphasized that the split was due to a "misunderstanding" between the couple, which they were unable to resolve, but clarified that Sussanne remains part of the family.Despite their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons.
Aamir khan- Reena Dutta-Kiran Rao
Aamir Khan has been divorced twice. He married Reena Dutta in 1986, and after 16 years together and two children (Junaid and Ira), they divorced in 2002. The separation deeply affected Aamir, leading to a prolonged period of depression and alcohol abuse, but both maintained mutual respect and continued to co-parent amicably. In 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao; they had a son, Azad, via surrogacy. Their marriage ended in 2021 after nearly 17 years, but they remain close friends and co-parents, working together professionally and supporting each other’s families. Both divorces were handled amicably, without bitterness or legal battles.
Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 after nearly 18 years of marriage. The couple cited compatibility issues and growing apart as the main reasons for their separation. Despite their split, Malaika and Arbaaz have maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan. Both have spoken publicly about their decision, emphasizing mutual respect and the importance of happiness and personal growth. The divorce was amicable, without public disputes or legal battles. Since the separation, Malaika has focused on her career and personal life, while Arbaaz has also moved on, both finding new partners and contentment.
Konkona sen sharma-Ranvir Shorey
Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey, both acclaimed actors, separated in 2015 after five years of marriage and officially divorced in 2020. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the main reason for their split, but emphasized their continued respect and friendship. They share joint custody of their son, Haroon, and have spoken publicly about co-parenting harmoniously. Both Konkona and Ranvir have maintained a cordial relationship post-divorce, often supporting each other’s professional endeavors. Their separation was handled maturely and privately, without public disputes, setting an example of dignity and mutual respect in handling personal matters in the public eye.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu- Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, both prominent actors in the South Indian film industry, announced their separation in October 2021 after four years of marriage. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, requesting privacy and respect from fans and the media. Rumors suggested disagreements over starting a family and career priorities contributed to their split, but neither party confirmed specific reasons. Despite the end of their marriage, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have maintained professionalism and dignity, focusing on their respective careers and personal growth while remaining respectful towards each other in public.