12 Divorces That Broke the Internet: Hardik, Samantha & More In Pics

Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. Sussanne described their relationship as a "false relationship," stating she did not want to continue in such a partnership and felt it was better for both to separate rather than stay together without authenticity. Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, emphasized that the split was due to a "misunderstanding" between the couple, which they were unable to resolve, but clarified that Sussanne remains part of the family.Despite their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons.