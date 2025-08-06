120 bahadur Farhan Akhtar’s latest movie is based on Sino Indian War of 1962 who is Major Shaitan Singh

120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, tells the powerful true story of the 1962 Rezang La battle during the Sino-Indian War. Major Shaitan Singh Bhati led 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment against 3,000 Chinese troops in freezing Himalayan conditions. The film honors forgotten heroes, their unmatched bravery, and the enduring legacy of patriotism and sacrifice.