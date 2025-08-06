120 bahadur Farhan Akhtar’s latest movie is based on Sino Indian War of 1962 who is Major Shaitan Singh
120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar, tells the powerful true story of the 1962 Rezang La battle during the Sino-Indian War. Major Shaitan Singh Bhati led 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment against 3,000 Chinese troops in freezing Himalayan conditions. The film honors forgotten heroes, their unmatched bravery, and the enduring legacy of patriotism and sacrifice.
Heroic Story of The Rezang La Battle
120 Bahadur depicts a heroic 1962 battle at Rezang La where 120 Indian soldiers engaged against 3000 invading Chinese soldiers.
Major Shaitan Singh Bhati: A Brave Leader
Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitaan Singh Bhatia, a courageous leader who was bestowed with the Param Vir Chakra for heroically giving his life to lead his men into battle.
Courageous Holding Ground with Overwhelming Odds
Hundreds to many thousands and a brave small detachment from the 13 Kumaon Regiment held, stood and defended their post; even in freezing conditions.
True Story & Real Life Inspiration
Based on true events 120 Bahadur is a very fitting tribute that honors and values the neglected sacrifice of India's true war heroes from the 1962 history of Sino Indian conflict.
Brutal Himalayan Warfare Conditions
This battle was fought under incredible conditions at freezing levels in the Rezang La pass in Ladakh where the terrain and brutal climatic conditions presented their hardships.
Legacy of Values and Patriotism
120 Bahadur has sustained the legacy of 114 martyrs, while evoking unparalleled bravery and sacrifice inherent in its soldiers to showcase to India.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Historical interpretations are based on reported events and may vary in cinematic portrayal.