15 Breathtaking Views That Prove Gulmarg Is Heaven On Earth

Gulmarg, nestled in the Pir Panjal range of Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir, India), is a breathtaking destination known for its snow-covered slopes and lush summer meadows. It is located 49 km from Srinagar and often called the “Meadow of Flowers,” it transforms with the seasons, offering skiing in winter and vibrant blooms in spring. Home to the world’s second-highest gondola, it provides panoramic views that leave visitors spellbound. Whether you seek adventure or serenity, Gulmarg is a perfect blend of natural beauty and thrilling experiences.