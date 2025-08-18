LIVE TV
  15 Breathtaking Views That Prove Gulmarg Is Heaven On Earth

15 Breathtaking Views That Prove Gulmarg Is Heaven On Earth

Gulmarg, nestled in the Pir Panjal range of Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir, India), is a breathtaking destination known for its snow-covered slopes and lush summer meadows. It is located 49 km from Srinagar and often called the “Meadow of Flowers,” it transforms with the seasons, offering skiing in winter and vibrant blooms in spring. Home to the world’s second-highest gondola, it provides panoramic views that leave visitors spellbound. Whether you seek adventure or serenity, Gulmarg is a perfect blend of natural beauty and thrilling experiences.

By: Last Updated: August 18, 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
1/15

Snow-Kissed Paradise

Gulmarg is where winter whispers through pine forests and snow blankets every dream (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

2/15

Heaven for Ski Lovers

Slide into adventure on Asia’s best powdery slopes in the heart of Kashmir (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

3/15

The Meadow of Flowers

Gulmarg lives up to its name in spring, bursting into a riot of alpine blooms, and in winter it is like Europe (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

4/15

Where Bollywood Meets Beauty

From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Haider, Gulmarg is a cinematic muse (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

5/15

Ride the World's Highest Gondola

Ascend to 13,000 feet with views that take your breath away literally (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

6/15

Golf at the Roof of the World

Tee off at one of the world’s highest golf courses, with Himalayan backdrops (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

7/15

A Trekker’s Hidden Gem

Explore scenic trails like Alpather Lake and Khilanmarg, untouched and unforgettable (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

8/15

Luxury in the Lap of Snow

From cozy wooden cottages to luxury resorts, Gulmarg offers warmth in the chill (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

9/15

Gateway to Winter Sports in India

Skiing, snowboarding, and heli-skiing, Gulmarg is India’s winter sports capital (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

10/15

Silence That Speaks to the Soul

Feel the stillness of pine woods and snow-covered meadows mend your mind (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

11/15

A Photographer’s Dream Canvas

Golden sunrises, powdery landscapes, and surreal horizons await every lens (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

12/15

Where Culture Meets Chill

Sip Kahwa, wear a pheran, and enjoy Kashmiri hospitality wrapped in snow (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

13/15

Escape the Ordinary

leave city chaos behind for a serene alpine escape in Gulmarg (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

14/15

Adventure All Year Round

Be it snow in winter or meadows in summer Gulmarg is always in season (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

15/15

The Crown Jewel of Kashmir

From pristine views to thrilling heights, Gulmarg sparkles in Kashmir’s crown (Image Credit - Karan Singh Rathod)

