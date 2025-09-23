19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Sets World Records By Age 12 – Not From US, China, Pakistan, He’s From…
At just 19, Chennai’s Mahmood Akram has mastered 400 languages and speaks 46 fluently. Guided by his linguist father, he set multiple world records by age 12 and continues to inspire students worldwide through language workshops, proving that age is no barrier to extraordinary talent.
Meet an Indian Teen Who Speaks 46 Languages
At 19, Mahmood Akram from Chennai speaks 46 languages fluently and has mastered 400, showcasing extraordinary passion and dedication in linguistics.
A Childhood Guided by Linguistics
Inspired by his linguist father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, Mahmood grew up exploring scripts, sounds, and grammar rules from an early age.
Learning Languages at Lightning Speed
He learned the English alphabet in six days and Tamil script in three weeks, demonstrating unmatched language-learning talent and curiosity.
Setting World Records by Age 12
By 12, Mahmood had set multiple world records for his language knowledge, earning recognition and admiration from international linguists globally.
Speaking, Reading, and Writing in 46 Languages
Today, Akram speaks, reads, writes, and types fluently in 46 languages, making him one of the youngest multilingual prodigies worldwide.
Teaching and Inspiring Globally
He conducts language workshops in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, inspiring students and spreading his expertise in multilingual education internationally.
Academic Pursuits and Ongoing Learning
Alongside languages, Mahmood studies English Literature and Animation, continuing to refine skills, proving that learning never stops, even for a prodigy.
Breaking Age Barriers in Language Learning
Mahmood Akram shows that age cannot limit extraordinary achievement; dedication, curiosity, and guidance can reshape possibilities in global language learning.