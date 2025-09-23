19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Sets World Records By Age 12 – Not From US, China, Pakistan, He’s From…

At just 19, Chennai’s Mahmood Akram has mastered 400 languages and speaks 46 fluently. Guided by his linguist father, he set multiple world records by age 12 and continues to inspire students worldwide through language workshops, proving that age is no barrier to extraordinary talent.