LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Sets World Records By Age 12 – Not From US, China, Pakistan, He’s From…

19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Sets World Records By Age 12 – Not From US, China, Pakistan, He’s From…

At just 19, Chennai’s Mahmood Akram has mastered 400 languages and speaks 46 fluently. Guided by his linguist father, he set multiple world records by age 12 and continues to inspire students worldwide through language workshops, proving that age is no barrier to extraordinary talent.

By: Last Updated: September 23, 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Meet an Indian Teen Who Speaks 46 Languages
1/8

Meet an Indian Teen Who Speaks 46 Languages

At 19, Mahmood Akram from Chennai speaks 46 languages fluently and has mastered 400, showcasing extraordinary passion and dedication in linguistics.

A Childhood Guided by Linguistics
2/8

A Childhood Guided by Linguistics

Inspired by his linguist father, Shilbee Mozhippriyan, Mahmood grew up exploring scripts, sounds, and grammar rules from an early age.

Learning Languages at Lightning Speed
3/8

Learning Languages at Lightning Speed

He learned the English alphabet in six days and Tamil script in three weeks, demonstrating unmatched language-learning talent and curiosity.

Setting World Records by Age 12
4/8

Setting World Records by Age 12

By 12, Mahmood had set multiple world records for his language knowledge, earning recognition and admiration from international linguists globally.

Speaking, Reading, and Writing in 46 Languages
5/8

Speaking, Reading, and Writing in 46 Languages

Today, Akram speaks, reads, writes, and types fluently in 46 languages, making him one of the youngest multilingual prodigies worldwide.

Teaching and Inspiring Globally
6/8

Teaching and Inspiring Globally

He conducts language workshops in countries like Myanmar and Cambodia, inspiring students and spreading his expertise in multilingual education internationally.

Academic Pursuits and Ongoing Learning
7/8

Academic Pursuits and Ongoing Learning

Alongside languages, Mahmood studies English Literature and Animation, continuing to refine skills, proving that learning never stops, even for a prodigy.

Breaking Age Barriers in Language Learning
8/8

Breaking Age Barriers in Language Learning

Mahmood Akram shows that age cannot limit extraordinary achievement; dedication, curiosity, and guidance can reshape possibilities in global language learning.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS