19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates HISTORY: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup | Know His Age, Girlfriend, Personal Details & Latest Cricket News

19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates History: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup
Cricket fans witnessed history as teenage sensation Yuvraj Samra stunned New Zealand with a breathtaking century at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 19-year-old Canadian batter smashed 110 off just 65 balls, announcing himself on the global stage in spectacular fashion. With fearless stroke play and towering sixes, Samra became the youngest player ever to score a T20 World Cup hundred. from his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Yuvraj Samra.
Who is Yuvraj Samra?
Yuvraj Singh Samra is a Canadian international cricketer. He is a left-handed opening batter and right-arm medium bowler. Born in Brampton, Ontario, he represents Canada in international cricket. He is regarded as one of Canada’s most exciting young talents.
Yuvraj Samra Age
Date of birth: 29 September 2006
Age: 19 years
Named after Indian legend Yuvraj Singh, whom he has met twice.
He is among the youngest players at the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Yuvraj Samra Latest News
Scored 110 (65 balls) vs New Zealand in Chennai. Became the youngest T20 World Cup centurion. His innings powered Canada to a competitive total.
Yuvraj Samra- Career highlights & achievements
Fastest T20I fifty for Canada (15 balls). Known for aggressive power-hitting and clean striking.
Disclaimer
Player statistics, match figures, and tournament records mentioned are based on publicly available reports and match coverage at the time of writing. Records and milestones may be updated as the tournament progresses and official statistics are verified. Personal details included are sourced from publicly available information, and no unverified or private information has been intentionally disclosed.