  19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates HISTORY: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup | Know His Age, Girlfriend, Personal Details & Latest Cricket News

19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates HISTORY: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup | Know His Age, Girlfriend, Personal Details & Latest Cricket News

Cricket fans witnessed history as teenage sensation Yuvraj Samra stunned New Zealand with a breathtaking century at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 19-year-old Canadian batter smashed 110 off just 65 balls, announcing himself on the global stage in spectacular fashion. With fearless stroke play and towering sixes, Samra became the youngest player ever to score a T20 World Cup hundred. from his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Yuvraj Samra.

Published By: Published: February 17, 2026 13:42:40 IST
Who is Yuvraj Samra?
19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates HISTORY: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup | Know His Age, Girlfriend, Personal Details & Latest Cricket News

Who is Yuvraj Samra?

Yuvraj Singh Samra is a Canadian international cricketer. He is a left-handed opening batter and right-arm medium bowler. Born in Brampton, Ontario, he represents Canada in international cricket. He is regarded as one of Canada’s most exciting young talents.

Yuvraj Samra Age
Yuvraj Samra Age

Date of birth: 29 September 2006
Age: 19 years
Named after Indian legend Yuvraj Singh, whom he has met twice.
He is among the youngest players at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj Samra Latest News
Yuvraj Samra Latest News

Scored 110 (65 balls) vs New Zealand in Chennai. Became the youngest T20 World Cup centurion. His innings powered Canada to a competitive total.

Yuvraj Samra- Career highlights & achievements
Yuvraj Samra- Career highlights & achievements

Fastest T20I fifty for Canada (15 balls). Known for aggressive power-hitting and clean striking.

Yuvraj Samra Girlfriend
Yuvraj Samra Girlfriend

There is no publicly confirmed information about Yuvraj Samra’s girlfriend or relationship status, and the young cricketer appears to be focused primarily on his emerging international career.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Player statistics, match figures, and tournament records mentioned are based on publicly available reports and match coverage at the time of writing. Records and milestones may be updated as the tournament progresses and official statistics are verified. Personal details included are sourced from publicly available information, and no unverified or private information has been intentionally disclosed.

