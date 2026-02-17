19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Creates HISTORY: Smashes Century vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup | Know His Age, Girlfriend, Personal Details & Latest Cricket News

Cricket fans witnessed history as teenage sensation Yuvraj Samra stunned New Zealand with a breathtaking century at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 19-year-old Canadian batter smashed 110 off just 65 balls, announcing himself on the global stage in spectacular fashion. With fearless stroke play and towering sixes, Samra became the youngest player ever to score a T20 World Cup hundred. from his age to latest news, here’s everything you need to know about Yuvraj Samra.