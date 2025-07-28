2025 Turns Deadly: India Grapples With Back-To-Back Stampedes

Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple on July 27, 2025, claimed eight lives and injured 35 others. The chaos erupted on the temple pathway, reportedly fueled by rumors of an electric current, causing widespread panic. Among the deceased was a 12-year-old, with several critically injured. While the Kanwar Mela had ended, the temple still witnessed a massive influx of devotees. Temple authorities, however, attributed the stampede to someone slipping, not an electric rumor, citing difficulties managing the large crowds on the narrow paths. The road to the temple has been closed, and a magisterial probe has been ordered.