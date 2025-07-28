2025 Turns Deadly: India Grapples With Back-To-Back Stampedes
The year 2025 has seen a heartbreaking succession of stampedes throughout India, resulting in numerous fatalities and widespread injuries at various public events. These incidents, occurring from January to July across a range of venues, starkly highlight ongoing difficulties in effective crowd management and the implementation of safety protocols. The repeated nature of these tragedies emphasizes a critical need for urgent improvements in how large gatherings are organized and secured nationwide.
Tirumala Hills’ Venkateshwara Swamy Temple Stampede
A tragic stampede at Tirumala Hills' Venkateswara Swamy Temple on January 8, 2025, resulted in six devotee deaths and 40 injuries. The incident occurred during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens as massive crowds surged forward. Eyewitnesses cited inadequate security and a lack of police presence in managing queues as contributing factors. The chaos intensified when a staff member's emergency evacuation led devotees to believe token distribution had begun. Prime Minister Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences, assuring aid and ordering a comprehensive inquiry into the devastating incident.
Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela’s Stampede
A tragic stampede occurred on January 29, 2025, during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. At least 30 pilgrims were killed and over 60 injured in the crush near the bathing ghats. The incident was reportedly triggered by the overwhelming rush of devotees eager to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. Authorities faced challenges managing the unprecedented crowd, leading to the tragic loss of life. Investigations were initiated to ascertain the exact cause and improve crowd control measures for future gatherings.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede
A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, claimed 18 lives and injured over a dozen, predominantly pilgrims bound for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The tragedy occurred on foot-overbridges connecting platforms 14 and 15, triggered by an overwhelming rush of passengers. Delayed trains, heavy overcrowding, and possibly confused announcements contributed to the chaos as people jostled to board. This incident highlighted critical crowd management failures at one of India's busiest railway hubs, prompting immediate inquiries and safety reviews.
Goa’s Lairai Devi Zatra Festival Stampede
A tragic stampede struck the Lairai Devi Zatra festival in Shirgao, Goa, on May 3, 2025, claiming six lives and injuring many. The incident occurred amidst thousands of devotees gathered for the annual temple ritual, which includes fire walking. Photos captured the chaos and grief, with belongings strewn across the site. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured, and President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences. The tragedy has highlighted concerns about crowd management at such large-scale religious gatherings, prompting investigations into the cause of the deadly crush.
Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede
A devastating stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, resulted in at least 11 deaths and dozens of injuries. Thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title, far exceeding the stadium's capacity. Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, noted the "uncontrollable" crowd, estimated between 200,000-300,000. The tragedy underscores persistent crowd management challenges at large public events in India, following other recent stampedes during religious gatherings. Investigations are underway into the circumstances that led to the fatal crush.
Odisha’s Rath Yatra Stampede
A stampede during Odisha's Rath Yatra near Puri's Gundicha temple resulted in three deaths and dozens injured. Eyewitnesses described people falling over each other amidst chaotic crowds, citing poor management as a factor, including devotees exiting through an entrance. Emergency services were criticized for slow response and distant ambulance locations. Officials attributed the tragedy to a "sudden crowd surge" causing suffocation. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences, condemning the "unpardonable" negligence, and vowed a swift investigation into the security lapses. The incident occurred as Lord Jagannath's chariot arrived at the temple.
Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple Stampede
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple on July 27, 2025, claimed eight lives and injured 35 others. The chaos erupted on the temple pathway, reportedly fueled by rumors of an electric current, causing widespread panic. Among the deceased was a 12-year-old, with several critically injured. While the Kanwar Mela had ended, the temple still witnessed a massive influx of devotees. Temple authorities, however, attributed the stampede to someone slipping, not an electric rumor, citing difficulties managing the large crowds on the narrow paths. The road to the temple has been closed, and a magisterial probe has been ordered.
Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki Stampede
A stampede at Uttar Pradesh's Awsaneshwar Mahadev temple in Barabanki tragically killed two devotees and injured 29 others on the night of July 27-28, 2025. The incident occurred during the 'Jalabhishek' ritual, popular in Sawan. Panic erupted when an electric wire, snapped by monkeys, fell onto a shed, causing a shock that spread through the crowded premises. Devotees ran in fear, leading to the fatal crush. Police were present for crowd control, but the sudden chaos overwhelmed arrangements. This incident follows a similar stampede in Haridwar, highlighting recurring safety concerns at religious gatherings.