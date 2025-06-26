Live Tv
  • 2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try

In 2025, matcha isn’t just a drink — it’s a lifestyle trend, a health booster, and a visual treat. From cafés to kitchens, people are getting more creative than ever with how they sip and serve this vibrant green tea. Whether it’s layered, fizzy, frozen, or mixed with boba, matcha is stealing the spotlight on Instagram and TikTok. Ready to upgrade your matcha game? Check out these 7 super Instagrammable matcha drinks that are trending everywhere this year!

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 26, 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
1/7

Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte

A classic greenmatcha latte made cooler with ice and a splash of vanilla syrup. Served in clear glass with creamy layers — it’s a minimalist’s dream for summer mornings and Instagram reels.

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
2/7

Matcha Coconut Frappe

Blended matcha with coconut milk and crushed ice, topped with toasted coconut flakes. The perfect beachy, tropical escape in a cup — refreshing and totally feed-worthy.

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
3/7

Strawberry Matcha Layered Drink

This drink layers crushed strawberries, oat milk, and vibrant matcha — creating a red, white, and green gradient. It looks like art and tastes like dessert!

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
4/7

Sparkling Matcha Citrus Tonic

A modern twist — matcha mixed with lemon juice and sparkling water. Served in wine glasses or coupe cups with dried citrus slices for that perfect story snap.

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
5/7

Iced Matcha with Boba

Matcha meets chewy tapioca pearls for the ultimate Gen Z mashup. Often topped with cold foam or cream caps and served in tall bubble tea tumblers.

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
6/7

Matcha Affogato

Hot matcha poured over a scoop of vanilla or coconut ice cream. It melts into a creamy swirl — perfect for slow-mo reels and matcha lovers who want something sweet.

2025’s Most Instagrammable Matcha Drinks You Need To Try - Gallery Image
7/7

Dirty Matcha Espresso Fusion

This is a bold combination of espresso and matcha over oat milk/ almond milk. This rich, dual-tone drink looks luxurious and is loved by caffeine lovers with a creative twist.


Description: All images and drink trends are for visual and lifestyle inspiration only. Ingredients may vary. Please consult your dietary preferences before trying.

