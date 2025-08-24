LIVE TV
  • 22 Timeless Truths: Yudhisthira’s Profound Answers to the Yaksha in the Mahabharat

22 Timeless Truths: Yudhisthira’s Profound Answers to the Yaksha in the Mahabharat

In Mahabharat, in his profound dialogue with the Yaksha, Yudhisthira offers timeless wisdom through symbolic answers. He highlights that true strength lies in values, mother above earth, father above sky, and mind swifter than wind. He emphasizes character over birth, the soul in one’s legacy, and truth, charity, and awareness as pathways to a meaningful life.

August 24, 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
1/20

What is heavier than Earth ?

Mother

2/20

What is higher than Sky ?

Father

3/20

What is faster than Wind ?

Mind

4/20

What is more in number than twigs ?

Worry

5/20

At the time of close death, who is the best friend of a person ?

Charity

6/20

Where does religion, success, heaven and happiness reside ?

Religion resides in awareness
Success in charity
Heaven in truth
Happiness in chastity

7/20

What is a man’s soul ?

Son

8/20

What has covered the earth ?

Ignorance

9/20

What is laziness ?

Ignorance of religion is laziness

10/20

Who is truly happy ?

The one who is free of debt

11/20

What is true cleansing ?

Cleansing of the mind

12/20

What is darker than eye black ?

Disrepute

13/20

What is the best religion ?

Piety

14/20

What can prevent mourning ?

Keeping the mind in control

15/20

What is shame ?

Keeping away from unworthy acts and things

16/20

What is piety ?

Wishing happiness for all

17/20

What kills the nation ?

Slavery

18/20

What is the true test of brahminhood ? Dynasty, character, teaching or knowledge ?

Dynasty, teaching or knowledge does not prove brahminhood, His character is his true test
A shudra (worker caste, lowest among the four Hindu caste) with character is better than a born Brahmin with only knowledge (of Vedas) but has no character

19/20

Is religion in logic ? No

Is it found in the philosophy of sages ?
No as the thoughts of one sage never agree with other, they have their own differences.
No sage have the complete truth.

20/20

Where is the complete truth ? In the heart of the believer

What is the greatest wonder ?
The greatest wonder is that each individual knows that death is the ultimate truth still believes that he may be immortal

