22 Timeless Truths: Yudhisthira’s Profound Answers to the Yaksha in the Mahabharat
In Mahabharat, in his profound dialogue with the Yaksha, Yudhisthira offers timeless wisdom through symbolic answers. He highlights that true strength lies in values, mother above earth, father above sky, and mind swifter than wind. He emphasizes character over birth, the soul in one’s legacy, and truth, charity, and awareness as pathways to a meaningful life.
What is heavier than Earth ?
Mother
What is higher than Sky ?
Father
What is faster than Wind ?
Mind
What is more in number than twigs ?
Worry
At the time of close death, who is the best friend of a person ?
Charity
Where does religion, success, heaven and happiness reside ?
Religion resides in awareness
Success in charity
Heaven in truth
Happiness in chastity
What is a man’s soul ?
Son
What has covered the earth ?
Ignorance
What is laziness ?
Ignorance of religion is laziness
Who is truly happy ?
The one who is free of debt
What is true cleansing ?
Cleansing of the mind
What is darker than eye black ?
Disrepute
What is the best religion ?
Piety
What can prevent mourning ?
Keeping the mind in control
What is shame ?
Keeping away from unworthy acts and things
What is piety ?
Wishing happiness for all
What kills the nation ?
Slavery
What is the true test of brahminhood ? Dynasty, character, teaching or knowledge ?
Dynasty, teaching or knowledge does not prove brahminhood, His character is his true test
A shudra (worker caste, lowest among the four Hindu caste) with character is better than a born Brahmin with only knowledge (of Vedas) but has no character
Is religion in logic ? No
Is it found in the philosophy of sages ?
No as the thoughts of one sage never agree with other, they have their own differences.
No sage have the complete truth.
Where is the complete truth ? In the heart of the believer
What is the greatest wonder ?
The greatest wonder is that each individual knows that death is the ultimate truth still believes that he may be immortal