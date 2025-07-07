25 Years of Abhishek Bachchan: A Glimpse at His Best Films That Proved He’s More Than a Star Kid

Abhishek Bachchan completes 25 years in Bollywood, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From his impactful debut in Refugee to critically acclaimed performances in Yuva, Guru, and recent OTT hits like Ludo and Dasvi, Abhishek has proven his mettle time and again. This photo gallery celebrates the best films that defined his career and showcased his evolution as a versatile actor.