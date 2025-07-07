25 Years of Abhishek Bachchan: A Glimpse at His Best Films That Proved He’s More Than a Star Kid

- Home>
Abhishek Bachchan completes 25 years in Bollywood, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From his impactful debut in Refugee to critically acclaimed performances in Yuva, Guru, and recent OTT hits like Ludo and Dasvi, Abhishek has proven his mettle time and again. This photo gallery celebrates the best films that defined his career and showcased his evolution as a versatile actor.
Celebrating 25 Years of Abhishek Bachchan
From debuting with Refugee in 2000 to redefining his career with OTT hits, Abhishek Bachchan has evolved into a powerhouse performer. Let’s revisit his finest cinematic moments.
Refugee (2000): A Promising Debut
Abhishek made his debut opposite Kareena Kapoor in J.P. Dutta’s Refugee. Though the film had a modest box office run, critics noticed his quiet intensity and screen presence.
Yuva (2004): A Breakthrough Performance
As the rough-edged Lallan Singh in Yuva, Abhishek showcased raw brilliance and won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor, proving he was here to stay.
Dhoom (2004): The Cool Cop Era Begins
Playing ACP Jai Dixit, Abhishek found his commercial breakthrough in Dhoom. The film’s success led to two sequels, cementing his place in Bollywood's action genre.
Sarkar (2005): Sharing the Frame with Big B
In Sarkar, Abhishek held his own alongside father Amitabh Bachchan. His restrained yet powerful act as Shankar earned him rave reviews and another Filmfare Award.
Bunty Aur Babli (2005): Charming & Desi
This caper film paired Abhishek with Rani Mukerji. His quirky and lovable performance as Bunty added a comic layer to his growing repertoire.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): Emotionally Complex Role
As the devoted but heartbroken Rishi, Abhishek delivered a nuanced performance that resonated deeply with audiences in this Karan Johar directorial.