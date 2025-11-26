26/11 Nightmares: Films And Shows That Haunt Mumbai’s Darkest Hours
The Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11, which started on the night of November 26, 2008, still occupy the position of the most atrocity and modern-day urban terror acts in a synchronized manner. The assault was made by ten (10) militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who are based in Pakistan, and each of them targeted a different location one by one in Mumbai.
The places they picked were very popular like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Café, and the expensive Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Trident hotels.The siege that lasted three days led to the unfortunate demise of 166 individuals, the whole security force included, and hundreds of others suffered from injuries.
The attacks put the city and its people through a tough time, but at the same time, they discovered the vulnerabilities in the security and showed the extraordinary bravery of the police, NSG commandos, hotel staff, and medical personnel, whose stories are still told in the popular media. This incident brought about the necessity of global counter-terrorism cooperation in bold letters.
Hotel Mumbai
This intense, star-studded dramatization focuses on the staff and guests trapped inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the three-day siege. It highlights the extraordinary human spirit and heroism of the hotel's employees who risked their lives to protect others.
The Attacks of 26/11
Ram Gopal Varma's docudrama offers a raw, minute-by-minute reconstruction of the various attack locations across Mumbai on that fateful night. The narrative also includes the perspective of the police force, detailing the capture and interrogation of the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab.
Mumbai Diaries 26/11
This medical thriller centers on the overwhelmed staff of a government hospital who become the ultimate first responders dealing with mass casualties. It uniquely focuses on the doctors, nurses, and their ethical dilemmas as they battle chaos, inadequate resources, and pressure from the media.
State of Siege: 26/11
Based on the book Black Tornado, this series provides a detailed, authentic account of the NSG (National Security Guard) commandos' operation. It shows the challenges and tactical complexities the NSG faced from the moment they were mobilized from Delhi to neutralize the terrorists across the city.
Phantom
This fictionalized action-thriller is set five years after the attacks and involves a covert Indian intelligence mission for justice. A disgraced army officer is tasked with finding and assassinating the masterminds of the 26/11 attacks in a high-stakes, off-the-books operation.