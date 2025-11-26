26/11 Nightmares: Films And Shows That Haunt Mumbai’s Darkest Hours

The Mumbai terror attacks of 26/11, which started on the night of November 26, 2008, still occupy the position of the most atrocity and modern-day urban terror acts in a synchronized manner. The assault was made by ten (10) militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who are based in Pakistan, and each of them targeted a different location one by one in Mumbai.

The places they picked were very popular like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Café, and the expensive Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi Trident hotels.The siege that lasted three days led to the unfortunate demise of 166 individuals, the whole security force included, and hundreds of others suffered from injuries.

The attacks put the city and its people through a tough time, but at the same time, they discovered the vulnerabilities in the security and showed the extraordinary bravery of the police, NSG commandos, hotel staff, and medical personnel, whose stories are still told in the popular media. This incident brought about the necessity of global counter-terrorism cooperation in bold letters.