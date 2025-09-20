28 Years Later OTT Release Date: Platform, Cast, Storyline & All About the A-rated Horror Thriller
The much awaited sequel of 28 Days Later, 2002 movie which was released 23 years ago is officially making its debut titled ‘28 Years Later.’ The newest instalment in the series marks the return of Danny Boyle as director and Alex Garland as writer. So here’s everything you need to know about the 28 Years Later cast, release date, platform, and storyline.
28 Years Later
28 Years Later is the sequel to 28 Days Later (2002), which is set to release on an OTT platform. The movie is best known for its gripping storyline and A-rate horror-thrilling moments.
28 Years Later: Cast
28 Years Later stars Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, and Chi Lewis-Parry in lead roles.
28 Years Later: Release Date
The Sequel to 28 Days Later, titled 28 Years Later, was released on September 20, 2025. Fans have already created buzz on the internet.
28 Years Later: Release Platform
28 Years Later is now available for streaming on Netflix. The 1 hour 55 minutes movie is also available to rent or purchase on other digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.
28 Years Later: Story
28 Years Later a small group of survivors who live a secluded life on Holy Island, off the coast of Northumberland, during the 'rage' virus outbreak that serves as the story's backdrop. Only a causeway. The island is accessible from the mainland only by a causeway that is submerged during high tide, providing natural protection. Through the eyes of a family, the narrative depicts the struggle for survival in such a post-apocalyptic scenario.