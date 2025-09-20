28 Years Later OTT Release Date: Platform, Cast, Storyline & All About the A-rated Horror Thriller

28 Years Later: Story

28 Years Later a small group of survivors who live a secluded life on Holy Island, off the coast of Northumberland, during the 'rage' virus outbreak that serves as the story's backdrop. Only a causeway. The island is accessible from the mainland only by a causeway that is submerged during high tide, providing natural protection. Through the eyes of a family, the narrative depicts the struggle for survival in such a post-apocalyptic scenario.