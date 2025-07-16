LIVE TV
  • 3 Years Ago Beyonce Songs Were Stolen: 7 Jaw-Dropping Moments from the Cowboy Carter Tour Robbery

3 Years Ago Beyonce Songs Were Stolen: 7 Jaw-Dropping Moments from the Cowboy Carter Tour Robbery

Unreleased Beyoncé music, choreographies, and sensitive files were stolen during her Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta. The break-in underscores her legendary secrecy and fans’ fierce loyalty.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
The Crime Scene

In Atlanta, there was a break-in in Beyoncé's team rental SUV. Two suitcases were stolen only days before her Cowboy Carter tour performance began in the city.

What Was Taken

The thieves also stole hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music, past and future set lists, choreography, and personal devices. These were laptops and AirPods belonging to her team.

Celebrity Victims

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, who had exited the car during a stop to eat, reported the sensitive theft to Atlanta authorities.

Beyoncé's Security Protocols

Beyoncé is famous for complete secrecy about her music, sometimes even the collaborators don't know what they've been working on until the actual album release.

The Aftermath

The police also pursued the stolen devices using GPS and followed up on fingerprints. They got an arrest warrant, but it is not clear whether they recovered anything stolen.

Cowboy Carter Legacy

Despite the leak problem, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, her ode to Black heritage in country music was lauded and took Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Fans' Loyalty

Fans did not stream Beyoncé's music in previous leaks. This made her happy, and she rewarded them with a handwritten note on her website.

Diclaimer

This story is based on publicly available information and media reports. It does not intend to defame or misrepresent any individual or entity associated with the Beyonce tour.

