5 Affordable Everyday Makeup Essentials Under ₹1000 for College, Office & Casual Looks – Best Budget Friendly Beauty Products in India
Looking for affordable makeup products that fit your daily routine for college, office, or casual outings? You don’t need to splurge to look flawless. We’ve curated 5 budget friendly makeup essentials under ₹1000 that are perfect for everyday wear in India. These products are not only wallet friendly but also deliver quality, versatility and long lasting results.
Nourish Mantra Urban Rani Essential Makeup Kit – ₹475
The Nourish Mantra Urban Rani Kit is an all in one starter kit for everyday use. It includes mini lipsticks, eyeshadow and blush, offering playful shades for daily and casual looks. It is travel friendly and highly pigmented.
Blue Heaven Saj Dhaj Festive Makeup Kit – ₹299
This 10 piece kit is perfect for budget conscious makeup lovers. It comes with essentials like lipsticks, kajal and eyeshadow. Everything you need for a quick daily look. Despite being affordable, it offers good pigmentation and decent staying power.
MARS City Paradise Complete Makeup Kit – ₹449
The MARS City Paradise Kit is a complete makeup solution with face, eye, and lip products. Perfect for casual outings or office meetings, it helps achieve a polished look without spending extra.
Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette – ₹432
The Insight Pro Concealer Palette is a must have for hiding blemishes, dark circles, and uneven skin tone. Ideal for college goers and professionals alike, it ensures a fresh and flawless complexion in minutes.
ZUKRAVE Waterproof Makeup Kit Combo – ₹489
The ZUKRAVE Waterproof Kit is perfect for long lasting makeup that can survive a busy day. With kajal, eyeshadow, and brushes included, it’s a versatile kit for casual and festive occasions.
Disclaimer
Prices may vary slightly across online and offline stores. Always check product authenticity before purchase.