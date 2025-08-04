5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England

India’s Mohammed Siraj has become the first Asian bowler to claim seven four-wicket hauls in Test matches played in England. He now holds the top spot on the list, surpassing legends Waqar Younis (Pakistan) and Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), who each had six four-fers in England. Here’s a look at the top 5 Asian bowlers with the most 4-wicket hauls in Tests in England.