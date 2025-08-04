  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England

India’s Mohammed Siraj has become the first Asian bowler to claim seven four-wicket hauls in Test matches played in England. He now holds the top spot on the list, surpassing legends Waqar Younis (Pakistan) and Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), who each had six four-fers in England. Here’s a look at the top 5 Asian bowlers with the most 4-wicket hauls in Tests in England.

By: Last Updated: August 4, 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
1/5

Mohammed Siraj

India's Mohammed Siraj now holds the record of most four-wicket hauls for an Asian bowler in England. He has taken 4-wicket hauls a record 7 times in 11 test matches in England.

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
2/5

Muttiah Muralitharan

The Sri Lankan legend has taken six 4-wicket hauls in England in six test matches.

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
3/5

Waqar Younis

The Pakistani pacer has taken six four-wicket hauls in England in 10 test matches.

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
4/5

Yasir Shah

The Pakistani spinner managed to get five 4-wicket hauls in England in seven test matches.

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
5/5

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has managed to take four-wicket hauls five times in 12 matches in England.

Tags:

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery
5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?