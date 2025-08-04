5 Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Wicket Hauls in Tests In England
India’s Mohammed Siraj has become the first Asian bowler to claim seven four-wicket hauls in Test matches played in England. He now holds the top spot on the list, surpassing legends Waqar Younis (Pakistan) and Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), who each had six four-fers in England. Here’s a look at the top 5 Asian bowlers with the most 4-wicket hauls in Tests in England.
Mohammed Siraj
India's Mohammed Siraj now holds the record of most four-wicket hauls for an Asian bowler in England. He has taken 4-wicket hauls a record 7 times in 11 test matches in England.
Muttiah Muralitharan
The Sri Lankan legend has taken six 4-wicket hauls in England in six test matches.
Waqar Younis
The Pakistani pacer has taken six four-wicket hauls in England in 10 test matches.
Yasir Shah
The Pakistani spinner managed to get five 4-wicket hauls in England in seven test matches.
Jasprit Bumrah
Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has managed to take four-wicket hauls five times in 12 matches in England.