5 Batters Most Runs At Home Venues In The 4th Innings of Test Matches
Joe Root leads the chart for the most runs scored at home in the fourth innings of Test matches, amassing 1,073 runs for England. He is followed by Ramnaresh Sarwan of the West Indies with 907 runs, closely trailed by India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 904. Here is a look at top 5 batters with most runs in 4th innings at home.
Joe Root
England's Joe Root currently holds the record for most runs in the 4th innings of test matches played at home venues with a total of 1073 runs.
Ramnesh Sarwan
Ramnesh Sarwan from West Indies scored a total 907 runs in 4th innings in test matches played at home.
Sachin Tendulkar
India's Sachin Tendulkar scored a total of 904 runs in 4th innings in India in test matches.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
Shivnarine Chanderpaul from West Indies scored 853 runs in test cricket played at home in 4th innings.
Brian Lara
West Indian Brian Lara scored 838 runs in 4th innings in test matches played in the Caribbean.